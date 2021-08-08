Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2021 Physical classes for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Physical classes for senior Inter evokes mixed reactions in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 8, 2021, 12:37 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 12:37 am IST
This is worrying parents, students and the teaching fraternity as health experts have been warning of a possible Corona third wave
According to officials there are nearly 5.77 lakh students in Intermediate second-year spread over 3597 junior colleges. (Representational Photo:AP)
 According to officials there are nearly 5.77 lakh students in Intermediate second-year spread over 3597 junior colleges. (Representational Photo:AP)

VIJAYAWADA: The decision to resume physical classes in colleges from August 16 has evoked mixed reactions.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) issued a circular to all colleges that physical classes for second-year Intermediate students should commence on August 16. This is worrying parents, students and the teaching fraternity as health experts have been warning of a possible Corona third wave.

 

The circular was issued by BIEAP secretary V. Rama Krishna. It directed principals of all junior colleges to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) based on Covid protocols.

According to officials there are nearly 5.77 lakh students in Intermediate second-year spread over 3597 junior colleges.

Further the state government has also decided to reopen schools on the same day when Vidya Kanuka would also be distributed to school children.

Health experts are cautioning about a third wave next month. Although they are asserting that vaccination is the only way out, the vaccination process in the state is proceeding at a snail’s pace.

 

Senior intermediate students, G. Bhargav and D. Mani said that normalcy was gradually returning and conducting physical classes was good because students were facing physical and psychological problems due to the ‘house arrest’. They appealed to the government to conduct vaccine drives in colleges.

Microbiology lecturer G. Atchyut said that despite taking all precautionary measures there is every chance of a third wave. He said the government should conduct online classes till the intensity of the virus subsides.

Parents K. Yedukondalu and S. Raja Rao said that the government should wait for some more time because of the third wave alert. They wanted the government to ensure vaccination of all students and lecturers of junior colleges before August 16.

 

...
Tags: physical classes, intermediate, second-year intermediate, third wave, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

UCEK principal B.Balakrishna said that the salaries of the contract faculty members would be given as per the new salary policy and they need not worry about it. (Twitter)

JNTUK contract faculty decry discrimination, pay disparity

Rajendar’s photo printed along with images of Chandrashekar Rao and other important leaders went viral on various social media platforms here in erstwhile Karimnagar district. (DC Image)

Flexi faux pass: Etala’s image among TRS top guns!

GVMC had released the draft plan of tax hike on June 3, seeking objections and suggestions within a month’s time. Representational Image. (AFP)

GVMC council approves tax hike amidst protests

A case was registered in Venkatachalam police station against Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for excess excavation of gravel from Sarvepalli Reservoir. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Produce gravel mining case accused, demands TD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

India, China likely to end friction at Gogra Post

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. The focus now is on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas. (AP/Manish Swarup, File)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

SC defers hearing in Kerala fishermen killing case for August 2

The apex court had in its order earlier on June 15, closed all the proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012. (PTI)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->