Physical classes for senior Inter evokes mixed reactions in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The decision to resume physical classes in colleges from August 16 has evoked mixed reactions.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) issued a circular to all colleges that physical classes for second-year Intermediate students should commence on August 16. This is worrying parents, students and the teaching fraternity as health experts have been warning of a possible Corona third wave.

The circular was issued by BIEAP secretary V. Rama Krishna. It directed principals of all junior colleges to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) based on Covid protocols.

According to officials there are nearly 5.77 lakh students in Intermediate second-year spread over 3597 junior colleges.

Further the state government has also decided to reopen schools on the same day when Vidya Kanuka would also be distributed to school children.

Health experts are cautioning about a third wave next month. Although they are asserting that vaccination is the only way out, the vaccination process in the state is proceeding at a snail’s pace.

Senior intermediate students, G. Bhargav and D. Mani said that normalcy was gradually returning and conducting physical classes was good because students were facing physical and psychological problems due to the ‘house arrest’. They appealed to the government to conduct vaccine drives in colleges.

Microbiology lecturer G. Atchyut said that despite taking all precautionary measures there is every chance of a third wave. He said the government should conduct online classes till the intensity of the virus subsides.

Parents K. Yedukondalu and S. Raja Rao said that the government should wait for some more time because of the third wave alert. They wanted the government to ensure vaccination of all students and lecturers of junior colleges before August 16.