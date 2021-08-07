Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2021 On Karunanidhi' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

On Karunanidhi's death anniversary, CM Stalin asks cadres to preserve DMK rule in TN

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2021, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 6:09 pm IST
Stalin showered flower petals at the late party patriarch's samadhi on the Marina beachfront on the occasion of the anniversary
Statue of DMK patriarch Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in Chennai. (PTI photo)
 Statue of DMK patriarch Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in Chennai. (PTI photo)

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday paid floral tributes at the mausoleum of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi here on his third death anniversary and urged party workers to take a vow to perpetuate DMK's rule in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin showered flower petals at the late party patriarch's samadhi on the Marina beachfront and on the occasion of the anniversary, he asked cadres to work hard to perpetuate the memory of 'Kalaignar' and the DMK's rule in Tamil Nadu. Late DMK chief and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi is addressed as 'Kalaignar' both as a mark of respect and to hail his achievements in the field of art and literature. Stalin said there could be no better homage to Kalaignar other than fulfilling his ideals, adding the late leader dreamt of ushering in DMK's rule in the state and it was realised about three months ago with the backing of party workers.

 

The DMK government won the April 6 Assembly polls and assumed power in May. Kalaignar desired that even after his life time, the party and government should be run in the way it was administered when he was alive and it was a matter of solace for him that he was fulfilling that desire of the late leader, Stalin, who is also the DMK president, said. Stalin asked party workers to take a "big vow" to perpetuate the rule of the party in Tamil Nadu. "Let us take a pledge to nurture the Tamil language, the Tamil people and Tamil Nadu based on the thoughts of the Dravidian movement."

 

The late party patriarch's centenary would be celebrated in a few years from now, he said and urged cadres to work hard to perpetuate Kalaignar's memory and reputation for a "thousand years." Born on June 3, 1924, Karunanidhi died on August 7, 2018. Stalin planted a 'Nagalinga' sapling in the premises of the headquarters of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department here marking the launch of a drive to plant one lakh saplings in the premises of temples across the state in memory of the former Chief Minister.

 

Traditionally, every shrine has a specific tree species as its own 'temple tree' such as the Bael (Vilva) and such species would shall be planted and maintained, an official release here said, adding the drive would be completed in about three months. Stalin gave away welfare assistance to 15 differently abled beneficiaries at the Secretariat which includes custom-made scooters.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to Karunanidhi's portrait at the Gopalapuram residence where the leader had lived. Stalin earlier paid homage at his Alwarpet house, party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' and at the CIT Colony residence of his sister and party MP, Kanimozhi. Senior party leaders and Ministers including T R Baalu Duraimurugan, K N Nehru and P K Sekar Babu were among those who participated in the anniversary events.

 

...
Tags: m karunanidhi, m k stalin, dmk government, m karunanidhi death anniversary
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka CM allocates portfolios, keeps Finance and Bengaluru Development

'Mitra 181' is a project launched in 2017 to ensure the safety and welfare of women. (Representational Image/PTI)

Kerala govt's helpline for women crosses 2 lakh call mark

Johnson & Johnson will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. (AFP Photo)

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets Emergency Use approval in India

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kerala HC allows man to appear via video conference to register marriage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: India records 42,625 cases and 562 deaths in a day

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine dose to beneficiaries during a vaccination drive for tribal people at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI)

After BSY ouster, Shivraj's Delhi visit stirs rumours of leadership change

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

India, China likely to end friction at Gogra Post

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. The focus now is on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas. (AP/Manish Swarup, File)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->