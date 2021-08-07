Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2021 Kerala HC allows man ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala HC allows man to appear via video conference to register marriage

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
The order came on the plea of his 28-year-old bride who said that her husband left for Canada right after their marriage in July 2019
Kerala High Court. (PTI)
 Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kochi: Expanding the scope of use of technology to face challenges posed by COVID-19, the Kerala High Court has allowed a man, working abroad, to appear via video conferencing to enable registration of his marriage as he could not come in person due to travel restrictions on account of the pandemic.

The court's order came on the plea of his 28-year-old bride who said that her husband left for Canada, where he is working, right after their marriage in July 2019 under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

 

As a result, the couple could not appear before the Registrar of Marriages of their panchayath for registering their nuptials under the Registration of the Marriages Common Rules Kerala, 2008, the woman had said in her petition.

In view of COVID pandemic and the restrictions in traveling it was not presently possible for the husband of the petitioner to come back to India for the purpose of registration of marriage, the plea said.

It urged the court to direct the Registrar of Marriages to allow her husband to appear via video conferencing for registering their marriage and to issue a certificate evidencing the same.

 

Taking note of the circumstances, the high court allowed the groom to appear via video conferencing for registration of the marriage and directed the Registrar of Marriages to register the same and issue a certificate to the couple.

"The certificate as above shall be issued within 10 days from today. The petitioner shall produce a copy of the judgment before the respondent (Registrar) for compliance and the respondent shall initiate necessary steps," the court said.

...
Tags: kerala high court, special marriage act
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


More From Current Affairs

After BSY ouster, Shivraj's Delhi visit stirs rumours of leadership change

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

ED raids ex-Karnataka minister Baig, Congress MLA in money laundering case

Former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig (ANI)

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. (Photo: PTI/File)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India records 42,625 cases and 562 deaths in a day

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine dose to beneficiaries during a vaccination drive for tribal people at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI)
