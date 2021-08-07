Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2021 Johnson & Johnso ...
Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets Emergency Use approval in India

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
The 5 vaccines granted EUA in India are SI's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. (AFP Photo)
New Delhi: Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given Emergency Use approval in India, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said this will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection.

 

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has five EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19," the minister tweeted.

The US-based pharmaceutical company had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation for its jab on Friday and was granted the approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The five vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India are Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson.

 

