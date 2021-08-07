AP targets zero mortality in third Covid wave

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to face the possible third wave of Coronavirus pandemic, setting itself a target of ensuring zero mortality.

In this regard, it has notified 262 government hospitals, about 600 private hospitals and Covid care centres that they accord high priority to every serious case of Coronavirus infection as well as patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms. Directions have been issued to keep a check on availability of adequate paediatric, general and oxygen beds, medical oxygen supply in form of storage tanks, PSA oxygen plants, especially in medical colleges; D-type oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators even at PHC or health sub-centre levels, handling of biomedical waste, functioning of fire fighting equipment, power supply lines and plug points; power backup facilities, ventilators, requisite medical equipment, drugs and several other requirements of Covid-infected patients.

Authorities have also started recruiting doctors, health personnel, paramedics and others at government hospitals. Respective district medical and health officers (DMHOs) have been instructed to complete this exercise early. Orders have been issued to identify nodal officers for each hospital providing Covid care.

Reviewing the matter in an online meet with joint collectors and DMHOs on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare commissioner K. Bhaskar directed them to be fully prepared and be on high alert for the likely third wave to ensure zero mortality. This would help avoid loss of precious lives due to want of full preparedness in the first and second waves of the pandemic.

As part of preparatory works, ANMs have been instructed to visit existing Covid patients in home isolation and carry out door-to-door fever survey. Sentinel surveillances are being taken up among 23 categories of people to know areas and age at which people are more vulnerable to infections. Accordingly, district authorities must put in place plans to curb the spread of virus.

Incidentally, pharmacies are being closely monitored through an app to find out people purchasing medicines for Covid symptoms like cold, cough and fever. They will be tracked down to extend healthcare based on their need.

A senior health official said, “We are preparing for early identification of Covid symptoms, so that infected persons are shifted to the nearest health facility and provided healthcare, whether at mandal or village-level in the state. This will hopefully enable us to ensure zero mortality during the possible third wave of pandemic.”