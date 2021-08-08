Andhra Pradesh informs High Court of 23 Covid deaths due to lack of oxygen

The agency had also failed to maintain the emergency backup manifold system, the counter affidavit filed by the principal secretary pointed out. Representational Image (AP)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government has filed a counter affidavit in AP High Court submitting that non-availability of sufficient oxygen to Covid patients on ventilator support had caused immediate death of 11 patients in May 2021, while 12 patients breathed their last after a few hours at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati.

Principal secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal filed the counter avoidant on behalf of state government in High Court stating that though the government had taken all measures to prevent, contain and mitigate Covid-19 pandemic, the tragic incident occurred at Ruia hospital on May 10, 2021.

Singhal submitted that the 23 deaths occurred due to sudden drop in pressure of oxygen because of non-availability of sufficient oxygen to patients on ventilator support. Subsequently, Chittoor district collector conducted an inquiry and submitted a report prima facie holding the oxygen service provider responsible for the mishap. The collector’s report underlined that the agency contracted to supply medical oxygen did not supply the oxygen on time despite being alerted. The agency had also failed to maintain the emergency backup manifold system, the counter affidavit filed by the principal secretary pointed out.

He submitted that action had been initiated against the service provider – M/s Shree Bharath Pharma and Medical Oxygen Distributor – by lodging an FIR at the concerned police station. The director of medical education had been directed to initiate action against the service provider for breach of contractual terms of Tripartite Agreement dated September 20, 2018.

Singhal further stated that the government had extended ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh each to legal heirs of the 23 deceased.