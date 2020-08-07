136th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

With record single-day spike of 2,207 cases, Telangana's COVID-19 tally crosses 75K

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 7, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.79 per cent
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (C) poses for photographs with COVID-19 survivors who have donated plasma, on Monday. (PTI)
 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (C) poses for photographs with COVID-19 survivors who have donated plasma, on Monday. (PTI)

With a record single-day spike of 2,207 cases, Telangana's COVID-19 tally went up to 75,257 on Friday. With 12 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 601, the government data as of 8 pm on August 6 said.

Out of the 2,207 new cases, 532 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (196), Warangal Urban (142) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (136).

 

Except Nirmal, all the remaining 32 districts reported cases in double digits. While the GHMC has been the hotbed of virus spread since the pandemic outbreak, some of the districts, including Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Sangareddy, have been witnessing a steady rise in caseload in recent weeks.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.79 per cent, while it was 2.07 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the virus was 53,239, while 21,417 were under treatment. The recovery rate was 70.7 per cent in the state, while it was 67.62 per cent in the country.

 

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 14,837. The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 23,495 samples were tested on August 6. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 5,66,984.

The state government on Wednesday decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

On age and gender wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.6 per cent were male, while 34. Four  per cent were female.

The highest percentage of positive cases among various age groups continues to be in the 31-40 group which was 25 per cent (male-17.7 and female-7.3).

 

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent. The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The number of vacant regular, oxygen and ICU beds in government facilities was 11,581 and 4,430 and 1,896 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector. It also said 323 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list of laboratories, list of rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, list of containmentzones in GHMC and in different districts.

 

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added

...
