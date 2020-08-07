136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,027,746

56,626

Recovered

1,378,587

45,540

Deaths

41,655

919

Maharashtra47977931637516792 Tamil Nadu2791442210874571 Andhra Pradesh1967891128701753 Karnataka158254802812897 Delhi1415311271244059 Uttar Pradesh108974634021918 West Bengal86754610231902 Telangana7525753239601 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2020 MEA says India expec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MEA says India expects China to work sincerely on complete disengagement at LAC

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 7, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
This comes amid reports of a stalemate in the Sino-Indian military de-escalation
There are only two functional Confucius Institutes in India.
 There are only two functional Confucius Institutes in India.

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it “expects” China to work “sincerely” with it for “complete disengagement and de-escalation” at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector to ensure “full restoration of peace and tranquillity” in the border areas. This comes amid reports of a stalemate in the Sino-Indian military de-escalation in the Pangong Tso lake region due to the reported reluctance of Chinese PLA troops to pull back.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “The Special Representatives of India and China had a telephone conversation on July 5, 2020 where they discussed the situation in the India China border areas. The two Special Representatives had agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquility was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations.”

 

In response to a question from the media on another matter of whether the Indian Government is reviewing the activities undertaken by Confucius Institutes at various Indian universities, the MEA Spokesperson indicated that the government would check to see whether MEA approval was sought as per guidelines prior to any pact between a Confucius Institute and an Indian educational institution. The Confucius Institutes — named after ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius — were reportedly established across the world with Beijing’s assistance as centres to propagate Chinese culture and Mandarin (Chinese) language-learning.

 

The MEA Spokesperson said, “The Ministry of External Affairs had in 2009 issued detailed guidelines for establishment and functioning of Foreign Cultural Centres. These guidelines apply also to any cultural centre that is supported/sponsored by an autonomous foreign organisation, including any Confucius Centre.  Under these Guidelines, approval of MEA is required for any MoU/Agreement that such Centres might wish to enter into with an Indian organisation. Naturally, if any Indian institution were to enter into or has entered into an arrangement which would come under the purview of these guidelines, then it would require the approval of the Government. And as a corollary if the approval was not taken when establishing such Centers then it was not in conformity with the Guidelines.”

 

It may be recalled that an upset China had recently asked India to “avoid politicising normal cooperation” in the education sector and to “treat Confucius Institutes and China-India higher education cooperation in an objective and fair manner”. The latest Chinese reaction had been in response to media reports that the Indian Government is reviewing the activities undertaken by the Confucius Centre at various Indian universities. According to recent media reports, there are only two functional Confucius Institutes in India, one at Mumbai University and the other at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu.

 

...
Tags: confucius institute, india-china border standoff, ladakh standoff, indo-sino ties


