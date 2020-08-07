136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,027,746

56,626

Recovered

1,378,587

45,540

Deaths

41,655

919

Maharashtra47977931637516792 Tamil Nadu2791442210874571 Andhra Pradesh1967891128701753 Karnataka158254802812897 Delhi1415311271244059 Uttar Pradesh108974634021918 West Bengal86754610231902 Telangana7525753239601 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2020 In just 21 days, Ind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In just 21 days, India adds another million COVID-19 cases to its tally

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2020, 2:20 pm IST
The coronavirus infection tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days ago.
This was the ninth day in a row that the tally increased by more than 50,000. (PTI)
 This was the ninth day in a row that the tally increased by more than 50,000. (PTI)

New Delhi: Registering over 60,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time, India's COVID-19 tally galloped past 20 lakh on Friday, while the number of recoveries surged to 13.78 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The coronavirus infection tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days ago. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and 59 days more to cross the 10-lakh mark. Thereafter it took just 21 days more to go past 20 lakh.

 

This was the ninth day in a row that the tally increased by more than 50,000.

According to the health ministry data updated at 8 am, 62,538 cases were added in a day taking the total coronavirus caseload to 20,27,074.

The death-toll climbed to 41,585 with 886 people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours, the data showed. At the same time, the number of patients who recuperated from the disease surged to 13,78,105 on Friday taking the recovery rate to 67.98 per cent.

There are 6,07,384 active coronavirus cases in the country presently which comprise 29.96 per cent of the total caseload. Case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 2,27,88,393 samples have been tested for coronavirus infection up to August 6 with 6,39,042 being tested on Thursday.

Of the 886 new deaths reported, 316 are from Maharashtra, 110 from Tamil Nadu, 93 from Karnataka, 72 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Uttar Pradesh, 56 from West Bengal, 27 from Gujarat, 26 from Punjab, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 from Delhi and 12 from Rajasthan and Telangana.

Ten fatalities have been reported each from Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir, nine in Jharkhand, eight in Bihar, five each in Tripura, Puducherry and Assam, three each from Kerala Haryana, two each from Goa and Andman and Nicobar Islands and one in Manipur.

 

Of the total 41,585 deaths so far, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 16,792, followed by 4,571 in Tamil Nadu and 4,059 in Delhi, 2,897 in Karnataka, 2,583 in Gujarat, 1,918 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,902 in West Bengal, 1,753 in Andhra Pradesh and 946 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 757 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 601 in Telangana, 517 in Punjab, 458 in Haryana, 436 in Jammu and Kashmir, 363 in Bihar, 235 in Odisha, 145 in Jharkhand, 126 in Assam, 98 in Uttarakhand and 97 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 77 deaths, Puducherry 70, Goa 66, Tripura 36, Chandigarh 20, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16, Himachal Pradesh 14, eight in Manipur, seven in Ladakh, six in Nagaland, five in Meghalaya, the ministry data showed.

 

Arunachal Pradesh reported three fatalities while  Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu reported two and Sikkim reported one case.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus vaccine india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india


