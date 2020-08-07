136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,027,746

56,626

Recovered

1,378,587

45,540

Deaths

41,655

919

Maharashtra47977931637516792 Tamil Nadu2791442210874571 Andhra Pradesh1967891128701753 Karnataka158254802812897 Delhi1415311271244059 Uttar Pradesh108974634021918 West Bengal86754610231902 Telangana7525753239601 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2020 Heavy rains, strong ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains, strong winds batter Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 7, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Any city in the world would have collapsed in such situation, said BMC chief
Due to continuous torrential rains, many trees fell on the road in south Mumbai, one of them fell on a car near Wankhede stadium, The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday. — Rajesh Jadhav photo
 Due to continuous torrential rains, many trees fell on the road in south Mumbai, one of them fell on a car near Wankhede stadium, The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday. — Rajesh Jadhav photo

With rainfall of 300 mm in just four hours, any city in the world would have witnessed flooding. It was a storm-like situation in Mumbai on Wednesday, claimed Iqbal Singh Chahal, the chief of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“South Mumbai area received a heavy rainfall of 300 mm in just four hours with the wind speed of 100 kmph. Even during the deluge on July 26, 2005, South Mumbai had not come across such a situation. Major areas like Nariman Point, Colaba in South Mumbai witnessed a record rainfall. Due to this, there was waterlogging in these areas,” said Mr Chahal.

 

A retaining wall on BG Kher Marg in South Mumbai caved in on Wednesday night due to heavy rainfall, also causing heavy damage to four underground pipelines. The BMC chief visited the site on Thursday to take the stock of the situation. The civic body has undertaken repairs of these pipelines to ensure water supply to South Mumbai areas is regularised at the earliest, said Mr Chahal.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is slowly limping back to normalcy following the havoc caused due to incessant rains and gusty winds that lashed the city on Wednesday.

For the first time in recent memory, South Mumbai witnessed heavy waterlogging in areas like Nariman Point, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty etc. The road outside Mantralaya, the secretariat of the Maharashtra government at Nariman Point, was submerged in rainwater. The state government-owned JJ Hospital also witnessed heavy waterlogging on the ground floor, which houses casualty ward and other departments.

 

Due to strong winds, the signage atop the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building was damaged heavily, whereas at Jaslok Hospital in Peddar Road, the cement claddings of its buildings fell down.

At DY Patil Stadium in nearby Navi Mumbai city, the roof and outer railings were blown away due to gutsy winds. Three high capacity cranes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in adjoining Raigad district also collapsed.

...
Tags: mumbai monsoon, heavy mumbai rains
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Landslides have been reported from several parts of Kerala and at least eight districts are under a flood alert. (PTI)

10 workers dead, dozens trapped as rain triggers landslide at Kerala tea plantation

As many as 69,03,640 people have been affected while 21 have died due to the floods in Bihar. (Photo- AFP)

Bihar flood victims block NH28, attack police in Muzaffarpur over relief material

Pm Narendra Modi welcomed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanth on the day of Ram mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. PTI photo

Yogi Adityanath says he won't attend Ayodhya mosque inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a conclave on higher education via video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI photo

NEP has triggered a healthy debate: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manoj Sinha, the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir

Centre appoints former minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha as Jammu and Kashmir’s new lieutenant-governor. (PTI Photo)

Defence ministry removes Chinese incursion report from its website

Screenshot of the document acknowledging the Chinese incursion. The document was uploaded on Tuesday but was subsequently removed from the Defence Ministry website.

Intense rainfall batters Mumbai, police urges citizens to stay indoors

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai city, seen in the picture low lying area of Mumbai like wadala under rain flooded water on Tuesday. (DC Photo- Rajesh Jadhav)

Curfew imposed in Assam's Sonitpur after clashes over Ram Mandir celebrations

Assam police on Thursday imposed curfew for an indefinite period in parts of central Assam. (Representative Image)

Gujarat: 8 dead as fire breaks out at Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad

The fire started around 3.30 am in the ICU unit of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo-Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham