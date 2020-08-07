136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,085,124

59,715

Recovered

1,423,899

46,617

Deaths

42,552

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7525753239601 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2020 Air India Express fl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India Express flight with 191 on board crashes while landing at Kozhikode airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 7, 2020, 9:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2020, 12:01 am IST
As per reports, the incident took place around 7.45 pm amid heavy rainfall.
The picture from the crash site. (ANI)
 The picture from the crash site. (ANI)

An Air-Indian flight from Dubai (IX-1344) skidded during landing at the Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala and broke in to at around 7.45 pm on Friday, the Kondotty police said.

The flight from Dubai had 174 adult passengers, 10 children, four crew members and two pilots in the flight. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been bringing back Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Local media reports confirmed the deaths of 16 persons, including the pilot Deepak Vasant Sathe and his co-pilot.

Fifteen persons were critically injured. At least, 100 or more were also injured. The co-pilot and another cabin crew member, Shilpa Katara, were among those seriously injured.

The pilot of the plane is reported to have had 30 years of experience and was formerly an Indian Air Force pilot.

The pilot had tried for a second landing after the first attempt failed. During the second attempt , the aircraft's tyres got locked, according to DGCA, which ordered a thorough probe into the mishap.

 

Following the tragedy, other flights scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport were diverted to Kannur airport. 

Passengers with minor injuries were admitted to Mercy and Relief Hospital, Kondotty. Those critical were admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital, MIMS hospital, and Government Medical College -- all three in Kozhikode.

According to a local resident Afzal, he heard a loud noise at 7.49 pm and rushed over to check. The plane had overshot the runway and slid down a slope and crashed into the airport wall, splitting neatly into two at the midsection. Fortunately the plane did not catch fire, possibly averting a much bigger tragedy. Local reports also said it had been raining heavily in Kozhikode at the time of the landing.

 

The Kozhikode airport is a table-top airport, just like the Mangaluru airport, where a plane crash in 2010 killed all but one passenger. A table-top requires exact precision during landing. Landing in table top runways during heavy rains when visibility is poor is risky.

Eyewitnesses said they rushed to the airport hearing the crash. Initially they were not allowed inside by CISF personnel. But there was just one fire services vehicle for rescue. When the CISF personnel realised there were not enough staff to rescue the injured passengers who were wailing in pain, they allowed local residents to assist with the rescue and shift the injured on private vehicles before the ambulances began arriving.

 

Later, the NDRF joined the relief and rescue operations at the airport. According to reports, they also rescued two people buried under the debris of the flight.

Visuals of the accident broadcast by TV channels showed ambulances streaming into the airport and injured passengers being carried away on stretchers.

 

Kozhikode and Malappuram district collectors were tasked with co-ordinating the rescue operations. The collector of Kozhikode put out a helpline as well. Relatives of passengers on board Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) can contact the following helpline number: 0495 - 2376901.

India's Consulate General in Dubai set up helplines for families wanting information. The numbers are: 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.

 

 

...
Tags: air india, airplane crash, kozhikode air crash
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Latest From Nation

Studies carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) have found that the COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth. REpresentational Image

Here's how to make your car corona free

Kodugu under flood waters. (Twitter)

Massive rains trigger landslides in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Since, he took to conduct final rites of Covid dead persons; Bilal has made only a couple visits to his family members who stay in Bidar town

Bidar's Bilal and Co shoulder final rites for COVID victims

The current Sino-Indian military stand-off was discussed during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday. (PTI)

Sino-Indian military stand-off tops Pompeo-Jaishankar talks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rain intensity eases in Mumbai; SoBo receives highest rains after 1974

Landslide in South Mumbai's Peddar Road. (Rajesh Jadhav)

10 workers dead, dozens trapped as rain triggers landslide at Kerala tea plantation

Landslides have been reported from several parts of Kerala and at least eight districts are under a flood alert. (PTI)

Massive rains trigger landslides in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Kodugu under flood waters. (Twitter)

Heavy rains, strong winds batter Mumbai

Due to continuous torrential rains, many trees fell on the road in south Mumbai, one of them fell on a car near Wankhede stadium, The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday. — Rajesh Jadhav photo

MEA says India expects China to work sincerely on complete disengagement at LAC

There are only two functional Confucius Institutes in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham