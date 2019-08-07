Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Prudent Electoral Tr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prudent Electoral Trust gives Rs 25 crore to Telugu Desam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Aug 7, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 3:05 am IST
The TRS and YSRC are yet to submit their reports for FY2018-19.
A TD statement of accounts submitted to the Election Commission on July 30 showed the party received Rs 26.17 crore that year of which Rs 25 crore came from Prudent. (Photo: File)
 A TD statement of accounts submitted to the Election Commission on July 30 showed the party received Rs 26.17 crore that year of which Rs 25 crore came from Prudent. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: India’s richest electoral trust Prudent Electoral Trust donated Rs 25 crore to the Telugu Desam in 2018-2019, the largest received from a single entity.

A TD statement of accounts submitted to the Election Commission on July 30 showed the party received Rs 26.17 crore that year of which Rs 25 crore came from Prudent.

 

The TRS and YSRC are yet to submit their reports for FY2018-19.

Prudent Electoral Trust was incorporated a year before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and was in the news for contributing Rs 144 crore (about 82 per cent) of its total Rs 169 crore FY 2018 income to the BJP.

It gave Rs 10 crore to the Congress and Rs 5 crore to the Biju Janata Dal in the same year. This is probably the first time the TD has received funds from Prudent and of such magnitude.

Located at Bahadur-shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi, it was earlier known as Satya Electoral Trust. One of the richest of the 22 electoral trusts registered in India, Prudent is set up by a corporate giant.

Many companies rou-te money to political parties through Prud-ent. The body submits its list of contributors to the Election Commi-ssion of India. For FY 2018, their major do-nors were DLF Group (Rs 52 crore), Bharti Group (Rs 33 crore), UPL (Rs 22 crore), Torrent Power (Rs 20 crore).

The current year’s list will be submitted by September 2019, said Prof. Jagdeep Chhokar, member of the Asso-ciation of Democratic Reform.

The company has two directors. The longest-serving directors on board are Mukul Goyal and Ganesh Venkata-chalam. Mr Goyal is on the board of directors of three other companies.

Politicians who contributed were MP Raghu Ram Krishna Raju, who recently joined the YSRC after leaving the TD, YSRC MP Srinivasulu Reddy Magunta from Ongole, TD leader Narendra Varma Raju Vegesana, former AP government representative in Delhi and former MP Rama Mohan Rao Kambhampati.

...
Tags: telugu desam, election commission, prudent electoral trust
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The central meteorological department has declared red alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Idukki districts on Thursday.

Kozhikode: Heavy rain in Malabar

The price has moved up by nearly 20 per cent in the global markets in the past year, by $ 18 per troy ounce to $ 1,461.02 on Tuesday.

Gold price hits a new high

Rishi Raj Singh

Thrissur: Viyyur jail superintendent suspended

Volunteers of Tamilaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam being prevented by the police when they attempted to lay siege to Tiruchy railway junction to protest J and K developments. (Photo: DC)

Fallout of J&K developments: Security tightened in central districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Gold worth Rs 70.26 Lakhs seized in airport

Seized gold

SHRC directs cop to pay Rs 25000 for assaulting woman 6 years go

State Human Rights Commission

Anantapur:ID liquor on rise in tribal areas

Police raid ID liquor units at hillock in Rolla mandal.

Chennai: DGP forms 5-member team to pep up security

DGP J K Tripathy

Kurnool: Doctors strike continues

Junior doctors set fire to the papers of National Medical Commission Bill in Anantapur on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham