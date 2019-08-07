Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Telangana Governor E ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan may be headed to J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIRAM KARRI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:14 am IST
The Centre has not yet officially consulted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as per convention.
Telangana state Governor E.S.L Narasimhan
 Telangana state Governor E.S.L Narasimhan

Hyderabad: Central government sources have indicated that Telangana state Governor E.S.L Narasimhan might be on his way out soon and will be offered the post of Lieutenant Governor in Srinagar.

The Centre has not yet officially consulted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as per convention.

 

Both national and state capital scuttlebutt has it that the Centre has decided to see off Mr Narasim-han, one of the longest-serving Governors, and perceived to be close to Mr Rao, at a time when the BJP is looking to grow aggressively in the state.

After the revocation of clauses within Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Terri-tories, the Centre will have to appoint either two Lieutenant Governors for the two UTs, or a single Lt. Governor who can manage both. It is likely that the Centre will name two Lt. Governors, given the importance of coordination with the Centre in managing the fallout of Monday’s move.

Mr Narasimhan was appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh on January 25, 2007, after demitting office as director, Intelli-gence Bureau, and was made Governor of undivided AP in January 2010. The post of Lt Governor would be a demotion for him, but if he refuses he may not be offered another choice.

Narasimhan assumed charge as Governor of Telangana state on June 2, 2014, and served in the post for both bifurcated states.

With his rich experience as an IPS officer from 1968, he was politically deft in his handling of the complex bifurcation issues. Sources say that he is at the top of the list for the Kashmir posting.

Sources are tight-lipped about his likely replacement, but Mr Satya Pal Malik, Governor of J&K  since August 21, 2018, who has earlier served in the Raj Bhavans of Bihar and Odisha, is the most likely replacement.

...
Tags: e.s.l narasimhan, lieutenant governor, article 370
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials said that the deluge has also affected Sangli and Satara. 107 villages along the banks of the Krishna in Sangli have been alerted about rising water levels. (Representational Image)

Over 50,000 evacuated in Maharashtra

Dr Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy

Legendary educationist Mrs YGP passes away

India is among 17 countries that are home to a quarter of the world’s population and are facing “extremely high” water stress, close to “Day Zero” conditions when the taps run dry, the report says ominously.

Taps in India to run dry soon

A senior official from the I-T wing said that, based on specific information about tax evasion and unaccounted income in the company for three years, raids were conducted at 40 offices and residences of the company and some of its directors in four states.

Chennai: Income-Tax raids on 40 premises of SNJ Distilleries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Akbaruddin Owaisi calls on K T Rama Rao as arrest looms

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Maintain gates of barrages: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Mr Rao told the officers and engineers that he was happy that the Kaleswaram project, which will irrigate 45 lakh acres and provide water for industrial and drinking water to 80 per cent of Telangana state, was completed within such a short span of time. (Photo: PTI)

150-km water impresses K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao inspects Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on Tuesday.

Rise in Almatti reservoirs alarming

The Almatti outflow was recorded at 4 lakh cusecs, the highest after the 2009 floods at Kurnool. Narayanpur, the last dam before Telangana, was discharging 3,82,000 cusecs. (Representational image)

Telugu Desam got biggest poll gift in 2018

A TD statement of accounts submitted to the Election Commission on July 30 showed the party received Rs 26.17 crore that year of which Rs 25 crore came from Prudent. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham