Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Taps in India to run ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Taps in India to run dry soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANURAG
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:25 am IST
We are among 17 countries facing very high water stress.
India is among 17 countries that are home to a quarter of the world’s population and are facing “extremely high” water stress, close to “Day Zero” conditions when the taps run dry, the report says ominously.
 India is among 17 countries that are home to a quarter of the world’s population and are facing “extremely high” water stress, close to “Day Zero” conditions when the taps run dry, the report says ominously.

Hyderabad: A report from the World Resources Institute (WRI) says that India’s surface and groundwater are highly stressed. Ground water tables in many aquifers situated in the northern part of the country have declined at a rate of more than eight centimetres per year from 1990 to 2014.

In addition to rivers, lakes and streams, groundwater is the major source of water for India's arable land of 159.7 million hectares (394.6 million acres) employing 50 per cent of Indians engaged in agriculture.

 

India is among 17 countries that are home to a quarter of the world’s population and are facing “extremely high” water stress, close to “Day Zero” conditions when the taps run dry, the report says ominously.

These 17 worst-hit countries are in crisis because of overdrawing of water by the agricultural sector for irrigation, by industries and by municipal corporations which withdrew 80 of the available water supply every year.

Around 13 hydrological risk indicators considered in the report showed that Qatar, Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Jordan, Libya, Kuwa-it, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, UAE, San Marino, Bahra-in, India, Pakistan, Turkm-enistan, Oman and Bots-wana are the 17 countries classified as being in the “extremely high” category.

Citing the example of Chennai, Cape Town in South Africa and Rome, where residents narrowly avoided their own "Day Zero" water shut-off, the report says that water withdrawals globally have more than doubled since the 1960s due to growing demand - and it shows no sign of slowing down.

India, which stands 13th on the list of “extremely high” water stressed countries, has more reasons to worry because it has more than three times the population of the other 16 countries in this category combined.

“The recent water crisis in Chennai gained global attention, but various other areas in India are also experiencing chronic water stress. India can manage its water risk with the help of reliable and robust data pertaining to rainfall, surface and groundwater to develop strategies that strengthen resilience,” Shashi Shekh-ar, former secretary of India’s ministry of water resources, and senior fellow of WRI India, said.

...
Tags: groundwater, water resources, world resources institute
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Officials said that the deluge has also affected Sangli and Satara. 107 villages along the banks of the Krishna in Sangli have been alerted about rising water levels. (Representational Image)

Over 50,000 evacuated in Maharashtra

Dr Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy

Legendary educationist Mrs YGP passes away

A senior official from the I-T wing said that, based on specific information about tax evasion and unaccounted income in the company for three years, raids were conducted at 40 offices and residences of the company and some of its directors in four states.

Chennai: Income-Tax raids on 40 premises of SNJ Distilleries

On July 26, China said India and Pakistan should peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other disputes through dialogue and expressed its support to the international community, including the US, in playing a “constructive role” to improve ties between the two countries.

China opposes India’s internal move on Ladakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Income-Tax raids on 40 premises of SNJ Distilleries

A senior official from the I-T wing said that, based on specific information about tax evasion and unaccounted income in the company for three years, raids were conducted at 40 offices and residences of the company and some of its directors in four states.

Akbaruddin Owaisi calls on K T Rama Rao as arrest looms

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Maintain gates of barrages: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Mr Rao told the officers and engineers that he was happy that the Kaleswaram project, which will irrigate 45 lakh acres and provide water for industrial and drinking water to 80 per cent of Telangana state, was completed within such a short span of time. (Photo: PTI)

150-km water impresses K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao inspects Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on Tuesday.

Rise in Almatti reservoirs alarming

The Almatti outflow was recorded at 4 lakh cusecs, the highest after the 2009 floods at Kurnool. Narayanpur, the last dam before Telangana, was discharging 3,82,000 cusecs. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham