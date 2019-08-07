Should Pakistan go to war with India, Imran Khan asks Opposition

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the Opposition whether Pakistan should go to war with India on the Kashmir.

Speaking at a joint session of the parliament, called after India changed the status of Kashmir, Khan said the Opposition was not giving any suggestions on what Pakistan should do.

“You have been in power. What you did for Kashmiris. What should I do? Should I attack India (go to war),” he questioned.

The Prime Minister warned that if the two nuclear armed neighbours fail to resolve their issues, including Kashmir, a Pulwama-like trigger could drag them into a war which would not remain limited to conventional conflict.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said he never advocated war but wanted Khan to inspire and lead.

Giving a policy statement in the joint session, he said the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by the Indian government will further intensify the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Imran Khan said after coming to power he sought to improve relations with all the neighbours, including India, as he had a vision to rid the country of poverty. He said after winning election, he offered India that if it takes one step, Pakistan will respond with two. However, his hand of friendship was not reciprocated by its counterparts in India.

He said after the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, he had told India that Pakistan had nothing to do with it as it was a local reaction.

Prime Minister said during his meeting with the President Donald Trump, he sought his mediation in resolution of Kashmir issue as it has made the people of the region hostage for decades.

Addressing the joint session, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for Pakistan.