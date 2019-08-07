Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Should Pakistan go t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Should Pakistan go to war with India, Imran Khan asks Opposition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said he never advocated war but wanted Khan to inspire and lead.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the Opposition whether Pakistan should go to war with India on the Kashmir.

Speaking at a joint session of the parliament, called after India changed the status of Kashmir, Khan said the Opposition was not giving any suggestions on what Pakistan should do.

 

“You have been in power. What you did for Kashmiris. What should I do? Should I attack India (go to war),” he questioned.

The Prime Minister warned that if the two nuclear armed neighbours fail to resolve their issues, including Kashmir, a Pulwama-like trigger could drag them into a war which would not remain limited to conventional conflict.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said he never advocated war but wanted Khan to inspire and lead.

Giving a policy statement in the joint session, he said the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by the Indian government will further intensify the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Imran Khan said after coming to power he sought to improve relations with all the neighbours, including India, as he had a vision to rid the country of poverty. He said after winning election, he offered India that if it takes one step, Pakistan will respond with two. However, his hand of friendship was not reciprocated by its counterparts in India.

He said after the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, he had told India that Pakistan had nothing to do with it as it was a local reaction.  

Prime Minister said during his meeting with the President Donald Trump, he sought his mediation in resolution of Kashmir issue as it has made the people of the region hostage for decades.

Addressing the joint session, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for Pakistan.

Tags: pakistan prime minister imran khan, article 370, pulwama, indian government


More From Current Affairs

Telugu Desam got biggest poll gift in 2018

A TD statement of accounts submitted to the Election Commission on July 30 showed the party received Rs 26.17 crore that year of which Rs 25 crore came from Prudent. (Photo: File)

TRS leader fails to get bail in FRO attack case

Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi was dealing with a petition filed by Krishna Rao who said there was no specific overt act as to the commission of offences and said he would abide by the conditions imposed by the court.

Hyderabad: Teen killed in mishap during paper delivery

According to the Nallakunta police, Abhinav Sawar, a Class 10 student in a private school, was out on his part time job as a newspaper boy. He lived in DD Colony Amberpet.

Hyderabad: 2 killed in garbage pit as lorry skids into it

The truck that fell into the compactor pit at the Imlibun garbage transfer yard on Tuesday, killing two persons.(Photo: P. Surendra)

No holding of partial civic polls: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court
