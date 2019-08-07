Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Over 100, including ...
Over 100, including political leaders, arrested in Kashmir: Officials

Published Aug 7, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
The orders of their arrest were issued by the magistrates concerned in view of their activities to disturb peace in the Kashmir valley.
 The arrested leaders were lodged at Hari Niwas, metres away from their Gupkar residences, the officials said. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Amid lockdown in the Valley, security agencies have arrested over 100 people, including political leaders and activists, as they were considered a threat to peace in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

According to News18 report, a senior official said, “Over 100 political leaders and activists have been arrested in the valley so far.” He did not give the details of those arrested.

 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, were placed under arrest on Monday night as they were considered a threat to the law-and-order situation in the state. Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari were also arrested.

The arrested leaders were lodged at Hari Niwas, metres away from their Gupkar residences, the officials said.

The orders of their arrest were issued by the magistrates concerned in view of their activities to disturb peace and tranquillity in the Kashmir valley, they added.

The arrests came hours after the Centre announced abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

