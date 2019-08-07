Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 NMC Bill: Police det ...
NMC Bill: Police detains doctors during protest in Vijayawada

Published Aug 7, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
Agitated protesters claimed that they were manhandled by local police while they were demanding that amendments be made in the Bill.
The NMC Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC. (Photo: ANI)
Vijayawada: Several junior doctors and medicos were detained by the police for taking part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College of the city on Wednesday, opposing the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), 2019, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha a few days back.

The agitated protesters claimed that they were manhandled by the local police while they were demanding that amendments be made in the Bill.

 

They also claimed that they were mercilessly beaten and demanded that the security personnel must issue an apology for their actions.

The NMC Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC.

Besides, The Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakhs non-medical persons to practice modern medicine. However, the term Community Health Provider has been vaguely defined.

