Karnataka CM to visit rain-affected areas of Belagavi, Bagalkot districts

ANI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 7:08 pm IST
A flood-like situation has developed in various districts across the state due to heavy rains.
Kadra Dam, constructed across the Kali River has witnessed a rise in water level following incessant rains in the region. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit rain-affected areas of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Wednesday and Thursday to take stock of the situation.

In view of incessant rains creating a flood-like situation in the state, Yediyurappa will visit the aforesaid districts, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

 

A flood-like situation has developed in various districts across the state due to heavy rains. The situation might take a turn for the worse in the upcoming days.

On August 5, the Chief Minister had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to review relief and rescue operations, which are currently underway in the state.

Earlier in the day, over 500 people who were stranded near Kadra Dam area in Kaiga village owing to incessant rains were rescued by an Indian Navy team.

A rescue team of the Indian Navy stationed at Karwar Naval Base swung into action following a request from Superintendent of Police, Uttar Kannada district.

Kadra Dam, constructed across the Kali River has witnessed a rise in water level following incessant rains in the region.

The India Meteorological Department in its weather forecast predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in parts of Karnataka till Friday.

...
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


