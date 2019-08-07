‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj died late on Tuesday night of cardiac arrest. She was 67.

As Indians all over the world mourn her death, social media is flooded with tributes for the remarkable leader.

Among the many moving messages, what stands out is a tweet by Swaraj that is now being shared by many on the micro-blogging site.

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

This tweet sums up what she was.



RIP #sushmaswaraj ji 🙏🏻

Om Santi 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TAoAbtsPbJ — Suresh Pilania (@Suresh_Pilania) August 6, 2019

She was known for her promptly helping those who reached out to her on Twitter. While many wrote to her in dire situations with issues related to visas and passports, several people also put forth bizarre requests.

In her last tweet, just hours before her death, Swaraj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in Parliament.

Tributes poured in from leaders across the party lines.