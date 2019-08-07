Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 ‘Golden words, ...
‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST
As Indians all over the world mourn her death, social media is flooded with tributes for the remarkable leader.
In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj's simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.
 In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj died late on Tuesday night of cardiac arrest. She was 67.

As Indians all over the world mourn her death, social media is flooded with tributes for the remarkable leader.

 

Among the many moving messages, what stands out is a tweet by Swaraj that is now being shared by many on the micro-blogging site.

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.

She was known for her promptly helping those who reached out to her on Twitter. While many wrote to her in dire situations with issues related to visas and passports, several people also put forth bizarre requests.

In her last tweet, just hours before her death, Swaraj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in Parliament.

Tributes poured in from leaders across the party lines.

...
According to Lok Sabha's attendance record, Deol attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week. (Photo: ANI)

Sunny Deol Lok Sabha attendance unimpressive, skipped 28 days of Parliament

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM, Prez, leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

(Photo: File)

Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning on Sushma Swaraj's death

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre



