Devendra Fadnavis dials BS Yediyurappa, seeks help for Kolhapur floods

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called upon Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, requesting him to increase the discharge of water from the Almatti Dam in the southern state so as to mitigate the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Kolhapur is witnessing the worst flood in the past three decades.

Mr Yediyurappa wrote to Mr Fadnavis to regulate the flood discharge from the Koyna reservoir. The release from the Koyna reservoir is causing an alarming situation in the districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalburgi and Yadgir in his state.