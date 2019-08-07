Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Devendra Fadnavis di ...
Devendra Fadnavis dials BS Yediyurappa, seeks help for Kolhapur floods

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Kolhapur is witnessing the worst flood in the past three decades.
Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called upon Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, requesting him to increase the discharge of water from the Almatti Dam in the southern state so as to mitigate the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Mr Yediyurappa wrote to Mr Fadnavis to regulate the flood discharge from the Koyna reservoir. The release from the Koyna reservoir is causing an alarming situation in the districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalburgi and Yadgir in his state.

