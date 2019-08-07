Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Come, collect your R ...
Come, collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 7, 2019, 8:21 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 8:21 am IST
Sushma Swaraj had described the verdict of the International Court of Justice as a great victory for India.
Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died. (Photo: File)
 Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, who died on Tuesday night had asked Harish Salve to collect his fee of Re 1 for representing India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice.

Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died.

 

He said, “I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation…. She said that I have to come and meet her. She said she would give me one rupee for the case which we won. I said of course I have to come collect that precious fee. She said come tomorrow at 6 o’clock.”

Last month, the International Court of Justice ruled that Pakistan had violated former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to consular access and called for a review of his death sentence.

Sushma Swaraj had described the verdict of the International Court of Justice as a great victory for India.

