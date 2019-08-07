Come, collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death

Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, who died on Tuesday night had asked Harish Salve to collect his fee of Re 1 for representing India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice.

He said, “I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation…. She said that I have to come and meet her. She said she would give me one rupee for the case which we won. I said of course I have to come collect that precious fee. She said come tomorrow at 6 o’clock.”

Last month, the International Court of Justice ruled that Pakistan had violated former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to consular access and called for a review of his death sentence.

Sushma Swaraj had described the verdict of the International Court of Justice as a great victory for India.