China opposes India’s internal move on Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:20 am IST
On July 26, China said India and Pakistan should peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other disputes through dialogue and expressed its support to the international community, including the US, in playing a “constructive role” to improve ties between the two countries.
Beijing: Asking India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, China on Tuesday said they should avoid actions that “unilaterally” change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between them as it voiced “serious concern” over the situation in Kashmir.

China also expressed its opposition to India’s move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh. In New Delhi, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries, and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.” India on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to J&K and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, J&K and Ladakh. Asserting that China’s position on Kashmir was “clear and consistent”, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the issue is a legacy of history between India and Pakistan, which is also the consensus of the international community.

 

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, in a written response to queries on exchange of fire along the Line of Control and the Indian government’s move to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to J&K, said China is “seriously concerned” about the current situation in Kashmir.

“The parties concerned should exercise restraint and act with caution, especially to avoid actions that unilaterally change the status quo and exacerbate the tension,” she added.

“We call on the two sides to peacefully resolve relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard regional peace and stability,” she said.

On July 26, China said India and Pakistan should peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other disputes through dialogue and expressed its support to the international community, including the US, in playing a “constructive role” to improve ties between the two countries.

The statement was issued in response to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington. India rejected Trump's offer, saying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

Over the years, China's stand on Kashmir has been that it is an issue left over by history and should be properly addressed by India and Pakistan through consultation and negotiations. In a separate statement, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson objected to the formation of Ladakh as UT highlighting China’s claims over the area.

