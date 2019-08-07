Chandrayaan-2 enters 5th orbit: ISRO

The next manoeuvre will be the Trans Lunar Insertion, which is scheduled on August 14, between 3 am and 4 am.

Nellore: Isro scientists raised the earth-bound orbit of Chandrayaan-2 for the fifth time on schedule on Tuesday. Scientists fired the motors on board the spaceship for 1,041 seconds at 3.04 pm.

Following the manoeuvre, the orbit of Chandrayaan-2 is now 276 km above the earth at its closest approach. All parameters are normal, according to Isro.