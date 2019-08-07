Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Chandrayaan-2 enters ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2 enters 5th orbit: ISRO

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:59 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:59 am IST
Scientists fired the motors on board the spaceship for 1,041 seconds at 3.04 pm.
The next manoeuvre will be the Trans Lunar Insertion, which is scheduled on August 14, between 3 am and 4 am.
 The next manoeuvre will be the Trans Lunar Insertion, which is scheduled on August 14, between 3 am and 4 am.

Nellore: Isro scientists raised the earth-bound orbit of Chandrayaan-2 for the fifth time on schedule on Tuesday. Scientists fired the motors on board the spaceship for 1,041 seconds at 3.04 pm.

The next manoeuvre will be the Trans Lunar Insertion, which is scheduled on August 14, between 3 am and 4 am. That will put Chandrayaan-2 on way to the moon. Following the manoeuvre, the orbit of Chandrayaan-2 is now 276 km above the earth at its closest approach. All parameters are normal, according to Isro.

 

...
Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro scientists
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Akhilesh

Kollam: Accident victim’s organs give new life to 3 persons

The central meteorological department has declared red alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Idukki districts on Thursday.

Kozhikode: Heavy rain in Malabar

The price has moved up by nearly 20 per cent in the global markets in the past year, by $ 18 per troy ounce to $ 1,461.02 on Tuesday.

Gold price hits a new high

Rishi Raj Singh

Thrissur: Viyyur jail superintendent suspended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anantapur:ID liquor on rise in tribal areas

Police raid ID liquor units at hillock in Rolla mandal.

Chennai: DGP forms 5-member team to pep up security

DGP J K Tripathy

Kurnool: Doctors strike continues

Junior doctors set fire to the papers of National Medical Commission Bill in Anantapur on Tuesday.

Chennai: Central rail station all set to tap solar energy

Solar panels fixed at Central railway station. (Photo: DC)

APMDC to mine coal in MP, Chhattisgarh

“The mining plan has been approved by Ministry of Coal, Government of India and Forest Clearance pending at MoEF for final approval. Production of coal is expected to commence from the year 2020 and peak production would be 5.40 million tonnes per annum,” said a senior APMDC official. (Representational image/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham