Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Ayodhya case: SC ask ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya case: SC asks Hindu body if it has revenue records, proof to claim possession

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:32 pm IST
'Now, we are dealing with the possession. You have to establish the possession,' bench said.
Bench asked advocate representing Nirmohi Akhara, that since it was now dealing with the issue of possession, Hindu body will have to 'establish' its case. (Photo: File)
 Bench asked advocate representing Nirmohi Akhara, that since it was now dealing with the issue of possession, Hindu body will have to 'establish' its case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked a Hindu body as to whether it has got any revenue records and oral evidence to establish its possession over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed site in Ayodhya.

A five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked senior advocate Sushil Jain, representing Nirmohi Akhara, that since it was now dealing with the issue of possession, the Hindu body will have to "establish" its case.

 

"Now, we are dealing with the possession. You have to establish the possession. If you have any revenue record in your favour then it is a very good piece of evidence in your favour," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. The Akhara has been seeking management and proprietary rights over the disputed site on various grounds including that it was under its possession since time immemorial and it has the status of 'shebaitship' of the deity.

"Apart from the revenue records, what are the evidence to show and how did you exercise the right of 'shebaitship'," the bench asked Jain and added, "you have to establish your case." Jain tried to establish the fact that Hindu body's lawsuit seeking re-possession of the site was not barred by the law of limitation.

"The suit is covered by Article 47 of Limitation Act 1908. The property was under attachment of Magistrate under section 145 CrPC. The limitation period starts running only after final order of the Magistrate. Since no final order was passed by the Magistrate, the cause of action was continuing and hence, no question of law suit being barred by limitation arose," Jain said. He said that suit sought restoration of "shebait" rights for management of temple ('Shebait' is the custodian of the temple) and 'Shebait' rights include management and proprietary rights.

"When dispossession happened in 1950, Shebait rights got affected," he said, adding that prayer for restoration of 'shebait rights' will be covered under recovery of possession. "The limitation period for recovery of possession is 12 years. The dispossession happened in 1950. Suit was filed in 1959 so it is within limitation," he told the bench which was hearing the arguments in the Ayodhya case for the second day.

The argument would continue in the post-lunch session. Nirmohi Akhara had on Tuesday strongly pitched in the Supreme Court for control and management of the entire disputed 2.77-acre land, saying Muslims had not been allowed to enter the place since 1934. The Hindu body had said it was claiming ownership and possession of the "main temple" as also to be the manager of the birth place of Lord Rama.

The top court was told by the Hindu body that since time immemorial "Janma Asthan now commonly known as Janam Bhumi, the birth place of Lord Ram Chandra was belonging to and in possession of the Akhara".

Referring to the records, Jain had said, "No Mohammedan could or ever did enter the temple building. It was specifically stated that no Mohammedan has even attempted to enter it at least since 1934" and hence the claim of Akharara over the land was legal and should be honoured. The court is hearing 14 appeals filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

...
Tags: ayodhya dispute, supreme court, chief justice of india
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A tweet had earlier quoted, ‘Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had.’ (Photo: AFP)

‘Help was just a tweet away’, netizens after ‘Twitter’s favourite minister's’ demise

The clip of the speech was widely circulated on the social media. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Now you can marry fair women from Kashmir,' says BJP MLA; see video

Also, 10 murder-accused were arrested, including two who were absconding in separate cases for six and 11 years, respectively, the data showed. (Photo: Representational)

'Criminals out': 450 accused of murder, loot, rape arrested in 15 days in Noida

During this session, a total time of 19 hours and 20 minutes was lost in disruptions by opposition parties on several issues. (Photo: ANI)

Rajya Sabha set new normal in highly productive session: Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Help was just a tweet away’, netizens after ‘Twitter’s favourite minister's’ demise

A tweet had earlier quoted, ‘Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had.’ (Photo: AFP)
 

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

Hrithik Roshan with grandfather J Om Prakash. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Remains of ‘Herculean’ parrot found in New Zealand

New Zealand, home to the now-extinct flightless bird moa which was up to 3.6 metres tall with neck outstretched, is well known for its giant birds. (Photo: AFP)
 

How do Kia Seltos’ numbers stack up against its competition?

Look at the table below to find out the Seltos’ dimensions when compared to that of its rivals.
 

Opinion: Galaxy Note 10 untouchable? Why Samsung’s flagship should be your next

The Galaxy Note 10 will beat most rivals when it comes to design and the S Pen will draw hardcore fans to it no matter how much Samsung prices the handset at.
 

Hassan Al Mannai advises aspiring hoteliers advocate personalisation and passion

Hassan Al Mannai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Help was just a tweet away’, netizens after ‘Twitter’s favourite minister's’ demise

A tweet had earlier quoted, ‘Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had.’ (Photo: AFP)

'Now you can marry fair women from Kashmir,' says BJP MLA; see video

The clip of the speech was widely circulated on the social media. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad woman urges EAM to help husband stranded in Oman

Asima Begum requested Jaishankar to ensure her husband's safe return to India. She claimed that her husband has been booked in a

Heavy rain batters Odisha; creates flood-like situation in 2 districts

The Meteorological Centre here said the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts has intensified into a deep depression. (Photo: Representational)

Over 100, including political leaders, arrested in Kashmir: Officials

The arrested leaders were lodged at Hari Niwas, metres away from their Gupkar residences, the officials said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham