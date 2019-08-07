Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 1000 Army officers d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1000 Army officers deployed to tackle wrath of floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka

ANI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 8:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 8:49 pm IST
The rescue ops by Army underway in villages of Birwadi, Asankoli, Mouje Digraj, Haripur, Nandre village of Sangli, and Kohlapur districts.
‘More than 1300 people are reported to be stranded in these villages. Despite inclement weather and continuous rain in the region, all efforts are being made to evacuate the villagers along with NDRF and civil administration,’ stated the release. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘More than 1300 people are reported to be stranded in these villages. Despite inclement weather and continuous rain in the region, all efforts are being made to evacuate the villagers along with NDRF and civil administration,’ stated the release. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: As the flood situation in Maharashtra and Karnataka continues to be grim due to incessant spells of rain and release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days, almost 1000 army officers have been deployed to carry out rescue operations.

The Indian Army is assisting the Maharashtra and Karnataka state authorities in carrying out relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas.

 

"A total of 16 Columns and 12 Engineer Task Forces comprising of almost 1000 Army personnel have been employed in Belgaum, Bagalkot and Raichur district of Karnataka and Raigad, Kohlapur and Sangli district of Maharashtra to carry out flood relief operations," stated an official release from defence PRO.

According to the release around 500 people have been rescued, provided medical aid and food packets. The rescue operation by Army personnel is presently underway in the villages of Birwadi and Asankoli in Raigad District, Mouje Digraj, Haripur and Nandre village of Sangli and Kohlapur districts.

"More than 1300 people are reported to be stranded in these villages. Despite inclement weather and continuous rain in the region, all efforts are being made to evacuate the villagers along with NDRF and civil administration," stated the release.

The Deputy Collector of Pune, Amrut Natekar in a release stated that around 30 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and 24 Indian Navy officers along with rescue material were airlifted to Kolhapur on Wednesday.

Sangli, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur and Solapur districts recorded excess rainfall on Wednesday where Sangli recorded most rainfall followed by Satara and Pune.

"Total 132,360 people of 28397 families have been evacuated from Pune region from all five districts. All dams of Pune, Satara Sangli and Kolhapur are hundred percent full and all riverside villages of Pune district have been alerted," stated an official release from Divisional Commissioner of Pune Deepak Mhaisekar.

Six NDRF teams have been deployed in Kolhapur, three units in Sangli and one NDRF unit in Satara district.

In addition to this, four teams of Territorial Army have been deployed in Kolhapur and one in Sangli district.

Meanwhile, 89 boats are deployed to help people. Apart from this, Navy and coastal guard teams are also helping in the rescue operation.

Yesterday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out rescue operations in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli and evacuated locals whose houses were completely deluged in water.

The NDRF team waded through knee-deep water to carry our rescue operations. Some of the personnel were also seen sailing in inflated boats for rescue and relief operation.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in Maharashtra with thousands of people stuck in the flooding areas.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting to review the flood situation. Officials from various districts joined the meeting and briefed Chief Minister about the situation and the measures that are underway.

...
Tags: maharashtra, karnataka, floods, army personnel, rescue operations
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

‘Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status,’ the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department posted on Twitter. (Photo: File)

US claims India did not inform about move to revoke Article 370 in J&K

The Defence Minister will also decide on the proposed procurement of two electronic warfare systems for deployment along the Pakistan and China borders. (Photo: ANI)

Defence Ministry to decide on buying two BrahMos missile coastal batteries

Patnaik further said, ‘In the past 20 months, we have undertaken ground-breaking and inauguration of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92, 686 crore in the state with the creation of employment opportunities for over 1.2 lakh people.’ (Photo: ANI)

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Two new union territories of India.
 

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Zohaib Khan made a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi loses two former woman chief ministers in over a fortnight

The two leaders, belonging to two ideologically disparate parties, had a lot in common. Both were gritty, articulate, rooted, popular, widely respected and had connections across the political spectrum. (Photo: ANI)

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

Doval also met with the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police. (Photo: ANI)

Elliddiyappa (where are you) Yediyurappa?: HDK counters campaign against his son

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy attacked Yediyurappa over not being present in the state when northern districts had been facing the flood fury. (Photo: File)

Post Article 370, Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

More details awaited. (Photo: Twitter | @pid_gov)

In major reshuffle Munquad Ali appointed BSP's UP unit president

The press note said that BSP leader Girish Chandra Jatav will remain as Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham