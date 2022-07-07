  
Villages on banks of Godavari warned of flash floods

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 7, 2022, 2:29 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 2:29 am IST
Meanwhile, heavy rains inundated the agricultural fields of Adilabad. Village roads and connecting roads were heavily flooded, affecting connectivity to other regions. (DC file photo)
ADILABAD: Residents of villages located on the banks of Godavari and Pranahita rivers and low-lying areas in the vicinity were alerted to the possibility of flash floods due to flooding of upstream Adilabad and the release of water into the Godavari from Maharashtra’s Babli project.

The Kumuram Bheem, Satnala, and Yellampalli irrigation projects also received a heavy water flow. One gate of the Kadam project has also been opened.

While people have suspended boating activities due to the heavy water flow, officials appealed to residents not to venture into the Godavari river for religious reasons, such as taking a holy dip.

Officials alerted fishermen and asked them to refrain from venturing out in downstream areas, as well as canals.

Meanwhile, heavy rains inundated the agricultural fields of Adilabad. Village roads and connecting roads were heavily flooded, affecting connectivity to other regions.

Animals have washed away in multiple instances, while people were also caught in the floodwaters as officials released water from a few irrigation projects without prior warnings.

Farmers are worried that the heavy rains may uproot their crops, which were starting to sprout over the past few days due to a late or second round of sowing.

Among the worst-affected areas was near the Khanapur tank in Adilabad town, where those living on encroached land of the tank were badly hit. Officials are yet to relocate these families to safer places or provide them with permanent housing.

Tags: godavari floods, flash floods, ap heavy rains
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


