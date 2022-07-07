  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2022 Telangana home sales ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana home sales hit 11-yr high

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jul 7, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 1:32 am IST
According to the report, Hyderabad has seen a 62 per cent rise in office space transactions, up from 0.8 million square feet in the first half of 2021 to 1.2 million square feet in the first half of 2022. (Representational Image)
 According to the report, Hyderabad has seen a 62 per cent rise in office space transactions, up from 0.8 million square feet in the first half of 2021 to 1.2 million square feet in the first half of 2022. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The sale of housing units in Hyderabad increased by 23 per cent  — the highest ever growth in the last 11 years — in the January-June period in 2022 compared to the year ago’s figure.

According to a report, India Real Estate, by Knight Frank India, 14,693 housing units were sold in Hyderabad during the first half of 2022 compared to 11,974 in the first half of 2021.

“Of the eight markets under consideration across India, Hyderabad is the only one that has not had a single year of price fall since H1 2013.
Despite the pandemic-related interruptions in 2020, it was also the only market that had price stability, demonstrating the underlying resilience of its home market,” the report said.

The report further said that Hyderabad's homeowner base, which comprised a strong Information Technology (IT) workforce that largely remained unaffected by pandemic-related interruptions, played a key role in the market stability of the real estate in the city.

“While it is no longer one of the cheapest marketplaces in the country, it remains a desirable destination for consumers and more recently, investors. In the first half of 2022, residential prices climbed 4.2 per cent year over year.”

A bullish information technology (IT) sector also continued to drive office space transactions in Hyderabad, reflecting continued trust in Hyderabad by the business community as a preferred investment destination.

According to the report, Hyderabad has seen a 62 per cent rise in office space transactions, up from 0.8 million square feet in the first half of 2021 to 1.2 million square feet in the first half of 2022.

In terms of office market performance, the half-yearly period from January to June 2022 remained positive for the Hyderabad market with transaction volumes increasing by 101 per cent to 3.2 million square feet from 1.60 million square feet in the first half of 2021. New office completions were recorded at 5.3 million square feet during the same period.

BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) sector observed the highest increase in terms of share as its share of total transactions increased from 12% in H1 2021 to 22% in H1 2022.

Rental levels continue to rise in H1 2022, increasing by 3.3% YoY. Suburban Business District (SBD) continued to dominate the market accounting for71% share of total space transacted during the period.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad real estate
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, heavy rains inundated the agricultural fields of Adilabad. Village roads and connecting roads were heavily flooded, affecting connectivity to other regions. (DC file photo)

Villages on banks of Godavari warned of flash floods

GMC commissioner Kirti Chekuri said that the Bakrid festival should be celebrated in Guntur city in a harmonious atmosphere and the city administration would provide full support for it. (Representational Image/AP)

Special desk to restrain cow slaughter during Bakrid

News

Tussle between forest dept, Panchayat Raj in Nirmal

Jagan, on arrival there, will hold a meeting with party leaders and representatives. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

Jagan visiting troubled Pulivendula to sort out YSRC problems



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

8 mid-air incidents in 18 days: DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet

A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew. (Photo: ANI)

Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe: DGCA

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1. (PTI Photo)

LPG price hiked by Rs 50; rates up by Rs 244 in one year

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 1,003 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. (Photo: PTI)

Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for call to 'behead' Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Police arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. (ANI)

SC Nupur remarks: Civil society divided

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->