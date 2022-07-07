  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2022 Punjab CM Bhagwant M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married today

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 7, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 12:44 pm IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha are also seen. (PTI Photo)
 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here on Thursday.

Mann (48), will be tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

It will be Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17) -- from his first marriage.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the residence of the chief minister here.

Gurpreet Kaur (30), shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived).

She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.

According to the AAP, family members of Mann, including his mother and sister, and a few guests will attend the wedding, which will be solemnised according to Sikh rituals.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his family will attend the ceremony.

Talking to reporters here, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab's family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend."

"We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true," he added.

Gurpreet Kaur completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters who are settled abroad. 

...
Tags: punjab chief minister bhagwant mann, bhagwant mann marriage
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

: External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jaishankar presses for early resolution of outstanding LAC issues in talks with Wang

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Three people died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka (Photo by arrangement)

Three dead in landslide in Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains continue unabated in Mumbai

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AP)

New COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India: WHO



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India: WHO

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AP)

Three dead in landslide in Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains continue unabated in Mumbai

Three people died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka (Photo by arrangement)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA notice to SpiceJet for 8 mid-air incidents in past 8 days

A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew. (Photo: ANI)

Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe: DGCA

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->