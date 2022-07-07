  
Jagan visiting troubled Pulivendula to sort out YSRC problems

 Jagan, on arrival there, will hold a meeting with party leaders and representatives.

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is focusing his immediate attention on the Pulivendula assembly segment, his home turf, where internal bickering is hurting the image of the ruling YSRC. He is also trying to speed up development of the region.

Jagan had planned a visit to Pulivendula a week ago, but this was postponed.

As per a revised plan, he would spend a day in Pulivendula on Thursday.
Official sources said Jagan, on arrival there, will hold a meeting with party leaders and representatives. The CM will lay the foundation stone for the NuTech Biosciences at AP Carl in Pulivendula. Later, he will inaugurate the YSR Memorial Park in Vempally. He will also interact with students at ZP High School in Vempalli.

In the evening, he will reach Idupulapaya estate and stay there for the night. The next day, Jagan will pay tributes to his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat and return to Vijayawada to attend the party plenary.

In the evening, he will reach Idupulapaya estate and stay there for the night. The next day, Jagan will pay tributes to his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat and return to Vijayawada to attend the party plenary.

In Pulivendula area, TD incharge B.Tech Ravi of Vempalle was trying to have a line with YSRC dissidents. Recently, Ravi exposed the severe drinking water problems in several villages of Pulivendula because of alleged lack of initiatives from YSRC leaders.

AP Congress unit working president Tulasi Reddy, from Kadapa, was highlighting the lapses of the government in YSR district in the past three years.

Further, there was the arrest of a relative of the chief minister in the district over the threats he held out to a construction firm doing the four-lane road works with the alleged aim to take a bribe from it.

In addition, Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasada was facing trouble from his own party leaders. YSRC MPTC member Padmavatii from Proddatur accused the MLA and his brother-in-law of demanding money from her husband.

Pulivendula has been a stronghold for the YSR family and the ruling party leaders are confident the visit of CM would help solve the pending issues of the party in his hometown.

