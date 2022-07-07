  
Heavy rains over next 2 days in Telangana: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jul 7, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
IMD on Thursday warned of heavy rainfall and intense spells of rain in isolated parts of Hyderabad for Friday and Saturday. (DC file photo)
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned of heavy rainfall (64-114 mm) and intense spells (20-30 mm/hour) of rain in isolated parts of Hyderabad for Friday and Saturday.

It has also issued red alerts (extremely heavy rain of above 204 mm) and orange alerts (115-204 mm) for multiple districts and has asked civic agencies to take necessary action.

In its forecast for Hyderabad, IMD said: ‘Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in some parts of the city. Light to moderate rains, at times intense spells are very likely to occur in some parts of the city during afternoon/evening.”

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for isolated places in Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts for Friday.

For Saturday, a red alert has been issued, with the warning stating: “Heavy to Very Heavy with Extremely Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.”

As per the IMD’s circular, the impact of the rains in Hyderabad includes water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion, slippery roads, electricity, water and other social disturbances and drainage clogging. In the districts, it has also mentioned disruption of rail or road transport in a few areas of the districts for a few hours. In areas where a red alert has been issued, crop damage or agricultural lands getting submerged may also happen.

The actions suggested by the IMD include restricted movement, action by municipal corporations to clear water, action by road, rail and air traffic departments for traffic regulation, necessary action by response force and action by the electricity and water department.

