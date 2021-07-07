Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2021 Monsoon returns to H ...
Monsoon returns to Hyderabad after a short dry spell

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Jul 7, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 7:24 am IST
On Tuesday, till 9 pm, Kakatiya Hills recorded the highest rainfall in the city of 60 mm
A road at Gachibowli is inundated as rain lashes Hyderabad on Tuesday after a dry spell for a week. (R. Pavan/DC)
 A road at Gachibowli is inundated as rain lashes Hyderabad on Tuesday after a dry spell for a week. (R. Pavan/DC)

Hyderabad: Monsoon rain returned to the city city on Tuesday, after a sweltering week. Meteorologists say that such dry spells during the rainy season are not surprising.

On Tuesday, till 9 pm, Kakatiya Hills recorded the highest rainfall in the city of 60 mm.

 

During the monsoon season last year, Jogulamba Gadwal had 59 rain-free days, the highest, followed by Wanaparthy with 57 days, Medchal-Malkajgiri 56, Khammam 37, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, and Mancherial 35 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 30 dry days, according to data from the TS Development Planning Society.

A dry day is when cumulative rainfall received in 24-hour period is less than 0.2 mm, or not enough to be measured.

“The rainfall is high when the monsoon trough hits and leaves the subcontinent,” Y.V. Rama Rao, consultant, weather forecasting and analysis, told Deccan Chronicle.

 

Incidentally, last year, Hyderabad, along with Jogulamba Gadwal district, had the highest number of dry days at 278 days, followed by Wanaparthy district with 275.

During the northeast monsoon last year,  different districts logged 57  to 58 dry days out of the 92-day season.

Tags: monsoon 2021, telangana monsoon, northeast monsoon, wanaparthy district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


