Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2021 K'taka Health M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka Health Minister meets Harsh Vardhan, urges to increase supply of COVID jabs

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
He requested to grant approval and funds for establishing regional centres of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (ANI file photo)
 Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (ANI file photo)

New Delhi: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here on Tuesday and urged him to supply more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state.

During his meeting with Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sudhakar also appealed to further increase the supply of 1.5 crore vaccines per month to meet the growing demand in the state which will help planning and micro management.

 

He further requested to grant approval and funds for establishing regional centres of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in other parts of the state. He also sought the expediting the release of funds for new medical colleges being established under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and also support for setting up Allied Sciences Institute in the state.

Seeking financial assistance for upgrading 250 PHCs per year under NHM as the state government is upgrading 250 PHCs, the minister said this would be a model project for other states to follow.

 

Sudhakar, who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, also met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Union Railways, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

As Sudhakar is also the in-charge minister of Chikkaballapur district in the Old Mysore region of Karnataka, he requested Jal Shakti Minister to accord national project status to the Yettinahole project, a mega drinking water project which aims to provide drinking water to more than 1.25 crore people to build lives in Chiklaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru and other drought-prone districts in the southern Karnataka.

 

Given its close proximity to Bengaluru International Airport and National Highway, he sought the support of Piyush Goyal to develop Chikkaballapura as an industrial hub.

He also requested Railway Minister to extend Bengaluru Suburban Rail and Metro to Chikkaballapura which is about 60 kilometres from Bengaluru.

He also met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested an expedition of various ongoing works in NH 234 and four laning of road connecting NH7 and Nandi Hills, a popular tourist spot near Bengaluru.

...
Tags: union health minister dr harsh vardhan, karnataka health minister dr k sudhakar, covid vaccine, karnataka health minister
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Justice Chanda had on June 24 reserved order on Banerjee's application that the judge recuses himself from hearing her election petition apprehending bias on his part. (PTI)

Judge recuses self from hearing Nandigram poll plea, Mamata fined Rs 5 lakh

Garbage bins with leftover plastic bags, empty plastic bottles and other small containers holding a few milliliters of water also cause mosquito breeding.

Doctors caution Hyderabad residents as dengue cases surface

CN Ashwathanarayan inaugurates 100-bed paediatric ICU in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka Deputy CM inaugurates 100-bed paediatric ICU in Bengaluru

Kitty Kumaramangalam. (Photo: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered in Delhi's Vasant Vihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 43,733 new cases of Covid, 930 fatalities push death toll to over 4 lakh

Kashmiri nomads listen to Dr. Sayeed Idrees during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Judge recuses self from hearing Nandigram poll plea, Mamata fined Rs 5 lakh

Justice Chanda had on June 24 reserved order on Banerjee's application that the judge recuses himself from hearing her election petition apprehending bias on his part. (PTI)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from India, 4 other countries

People who have had either both vaccination doses, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from COVID, will not need to isolate on their return or arrival. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Shocking that people still booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act, says SC

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham