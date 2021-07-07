Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2021 Four new faces from ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four new faces from Karnataka inducted into PM Narendra Modi's ministry

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2021, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 9:50 pm IST
Earlier in the day, Sadanada Gowda, a MP from Bengaluru North, who held the Chemicals & Fertilizers portfolio, resigned as part of the rejig
Several of Yediyurappa's cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders from the state have congratulated the new Ministers. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
Bengaluru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inducting four new faces from Karnataka into his Ministry, and Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister D V Sadanda Gowda resigning ahead of the reshuffle, the state's representation in the Union Council of Ministers now stands at six.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa congratulated the new Ministers and called on them to work together, to further the state's progress across all sectors.

 

"Congratulations and best wishes to @rajeev_mp, @ShobhaBJP, @ANarayana_swamy and @bhagwantkhuba on being inducted into the Union Council of Ministers from Karnataka. Let us work to further state progress across all sectors under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanaswamy (Chitradurga), Bhagwanth Khuba (Bidar) and Rajya Sabha member from the state Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were on Wednesday inducted as Ministers of State in the Modi government.

Earlier in the day, Sadanada Gowda, a MP from Bengaluru North, who held the Chemicals & Fertilizers portfolio, resigned as part of the rejig.

 

This leaves six ministers from Karnataka in the Union Council of Ministers, the other two being, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is member of Rajya Sabha from the state and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who is a MP from Dharwad constituency.

Karandlaje, who was inducted today, belongs to the politically influential Vokkaliga community in southern Karnataka, to which Sadananda Gowda also belongs. Khuba's induction is being seen as a move to fill Lingayat representation in the cabinet that had fallen vacant following the death of Suresh Angadi,who was serving as Minister of State for Railways., due to COVID-19 in September last year.

 

Narayanaswamy's induction seems to be a part of the party's strategy to further consolidate its "Dalit Left vote base", while Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a tech entrepreneur. The BJP had won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Several of Yediyurappa's cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders from the state have congratulated the new Ministers.

Tags: cabinet reshuffle, karnataka, modi cabinet expansion
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


