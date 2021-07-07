Cabinet expansion: Scindia, Yadav among 43 leaders to take oath, complete list here

New Delhi: As many as 43 leaders will take oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019, according to sources.
Here is the complete list of 43 leaders who, according to sources, will be sworn in as ministers today:
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Bhupender Yadav
- Kiren Rijiju
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- G. Kishan Reddy
- Meenakshi Lekhi
- Anurag Thakur
- Sarbananda
- Sonowal Pashupati Kumar Paras
- Anupriya Patel
- Dr L Murugan
- Shobha Karandlaje
- Ajay Bhatt
- Narayan Tatu Rane
- Dr. Virendra Kumar
- Ramchandra Prasad Singh
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Raj Kumar Singh
- Parshottam Rupala
- Pankaj Choudhary
- Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Shobha Karandlaje
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
- Darshana Vikram Jardosh
- Annpurna Devi
- A. Narayanaswamy.
- Kaushal Kishore
- B. L. Verma
- Ajay Kumar
- Chauhan Devusinh
- Bhagwanth Khuba
- Kapil Moreshwar Patil
- Pratima Bhoumik
- Dr. Subhas Sarkar
- Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
- Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
- Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
- Bishweswar Tudu
- Shantanu Thakur
- Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
- John Barla
- Nisith Pramanik
It is learnt from reliable sources that post-expansion, there will be 12 members from the SC community, including two in the cabinet; eight members will be from Scheduled Tribes in the Council of Ministers out of which three will be in the cabinet.
After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders, out of which five will be in the cabinet.
Sources further informed that there will be a substantial increase in the number of professionals in the cabinet.
"Post expansion there will be 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, and seven civil servants in total," the sources said.
As reported by ANI yesterday, there will be a special focus on bringing down the average age of the Modi cabinet, post-expansion there will be 14 ministers below the age of 50, and six will be in the cabinet.
