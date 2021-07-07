Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2021 AP High Court detain ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP High Court detains two senior state officers in court for the day in contempt case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2021, 12:09 am IST
The court observed that it took nine months for the officials to comply with its order
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sentenced two senior government officers for imprisonment till rising of the court and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each for contempt of court.

A single judge bench of Justice Battu Devanand observed that panchayat raj and rural development commissioner M. Girija Sankar and horticulture former commissioner Chiranjeevi Chowdhary proceeded with the selection process of village horticulture officers in a manner that was contrary to the order of the court and were liable for punishment under provisions of Contempt of Court Act, 1971.

 

The court observed that it took nine months for the officials to comply with its order. The court noticed that the respondents made every attempt to defeat the order of the court intentionally and deliberately without complying with it in true spirit and observed that under such circumstance, the apology tendered by the respondents was not acceptable and it was not bonafide.

The court observed that if any lenient view was taken against such type of officers, it would send a wrong message and allowed the contempt case and both the respondents were sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for nine days each and to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each and in case of default, they shall undergo imprisonment for three days each.

 

When the respondents prayed the court to pardon them considering their age and the service they rendered and also given assurance to be more careful in future in implementing the court orders, the court observed that it was not desirable to send them to the jail in the present situation of Covid-19 pandemic and modified the sentence on humanitarian grounds. Accordingly, they were sentenced to imprisonment till rising of the court which means they were detained to sit in the court until court proceedings concluded for the day and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each and on default, it imposed simple imprisonment for three days.

 

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, contempt of court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Even the poor Shikari (Nakkala) people are currently living in of land grabbers eying their DKT lands in Audi Maratapuram of Chintalapalem in Yerpedu mandal. (Representational Image: DC)

Land grab as thriving business in Chittoor district; more in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Appoint sportspersons to head SAAP, APOA requests CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Senior BJP leader and former Visakhapatnam MP Dr Kambhampati Haribabu. (DC File)

Haribabu praised on selection as Mizoram governor

As per the latest studies, the third wave of COVID may affect the age group up to eighteen. (Representative Image: PTI)

Ayurveda practitioners in Kerala to discuss COVID treatment protocol in kids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi listed in RSF’s 'Predators of Press Freedom' along with Imran Khan, Kim Jong-unn

RSF’s entry regarding Modi lists that his “close ties with billionaire businessmen who own vast media empires” has aided in spreading his nationalist-populist ideologies through continued coverage of his “extremely divisive and derogatory” speeches. (PTI)

India records 43,071 new Covid cases, 955 deaths

Relatives perform final rituals before the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said. (Representational image)

SC directs Centre to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of COVID victims

A three-judge bench directed NDMA to ascertain within six weeks whether the ex-gratia amount can be paid to the family members of the victims. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham