104th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

713,128

15,283

Recovered

435,527

10,633

Deaths

20,078

377

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2770718761785 Telangana2390212703295 Karnataka234749849372 West Bengal2212614711757 Rajasthan2026315965459 Andhra Pradesh200198920239 Haryana1750413335276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12140901497 Assam11737743414 Odisha9526648648 Jammu and Kashmir84295255132 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3207257814 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2815204520 Goa181310617 Tripura158012061 Manipur13897330 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4874016 Arunachal Pradesh269781 Mizoram191130 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya80431
Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2020 Uddhav government la ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav government launches MahaJobs job portal for Maharashtra's 'sons of soil'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 7, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Thackeray also expressed his disapproval over several industries sacking workers amid the lockdown.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the state government’s MahaJobs portal that aims to make available job opportunities to the ‘sons of the soil’ or domiciled persons. During the launch, Thackeray expressed his disapproval over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state.

The chief minister observed that migrant workers, who went to their native states due to the lockdown, have started coming back to Maharashtra slowly after his government allowed resumption of business activities.

 

“Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them,” he said.

“The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right,” the chief minister said, adding that the issue needs to be discussed with industrialists as the state government is trying to resolve difficulties that they are facing. The MahaJobs portal is the need of the hour, he said.

Thackeray asked the authorities to take a regular stock of how useful the portal turns out in terms of the number of applicants actually getting jobs using the online platform, which will be run by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The portal’s launch was attended by the state industries minister Subhash Desai, labour minister Dilip Walse Patil, skill development minister Nawab Malik and minister of state for industries Aditi Tatkare via video conferencing.

Desai said some of the sectors for which job seekers can apply through the portal include engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, chief minister uddhav thackeray, sons of soil, job reservation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Bed lined at a temporary COVID-19 centre at BIEC in Bengaluru, as coronavirus cases rise across the state. PTI photo

Bengaluru hospital pays back corona patient after being pulled up for overcharging

Indian army trucks depart towards Ladakh amid standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh. PTI photo

China steps back by 2 km at some posts along LAC

A technician works to convert a building of the National Institute of Ageing into a dedicated COVID-19 care centre, in Chennai. PTI

Thanks to total lockdown, Tamil Nadu sees slight drop in COVID-19 cases

Suspended J-K policeman Devender Singh. (PTI)

NIA chargesheet: Suspended policeman Davinder Singh was involved in uleashing terror



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China steps back by 2 km at some posts along LAC

Indian army trucks depart towards Ladakh amid standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh. PTI photo

NIA chargesheet: Suspended policeman Davinder Singh was involved in uleashing terror

Suspended J-K policeman Devender Singh. (PTI)

India, China agree to step back after Doval-Wang telephone call

Indian Army vehicles take part in a war exercise at Thikse in Leh district of the Union territory of Ladakh on July 4, 2020. (AFP)

China troops seen pulling down tents in Galwan Valley

An IAF helicopter flies in the sky over Leh in Ladakh on July 6, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai police register FIR over bomb threat call to Taj hotels

Barricades are placed outside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel after a threat call of a possible terror attack in Mumbai. (Photo- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham