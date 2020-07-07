104th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

713,128

15,283

Recovered

435,527

10,633

Deaths

20,078

377

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2770718761785 Telangana2390212703295 Karnataka234749849372 West Bengal2212614711757 Rajasthan2026315965459 Andhra Pradesh200198920239 Haryana1750413335276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12140901497 Assam11737743414 Odisha9526648648 Jammu and Kashmir84295255132 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3207257814 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2815204520 Goa181310617 Tripura158012061 Manipur13897330 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4874016 Arunachal Pradesh269781 Mizoram191130 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya80431
Telangana governor to meet private hospital managements to 'resolve' COVID-19 crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 7, 2020, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2020, 9:11 am IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan holds a Twitter durbar on the coronavirus pandemic
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC file photo)
 Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she will be meeting the managements of private hospitals Tuesday morning to "resolve" public grievances such as billing, availability of beds, and COVID-19 testing.

The governor said cordial private-public participation was required for successful eradication of COVID-19.

 

Soundararajan, who has previously expressed her disappointment with the state government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday took to Twitter and interacted with people on the management of the disease in the state. She said she called the chief secretary and the special chief secretary (health) to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Replying to a suggestion that she issue strict rules for everyone to follow, the governor said she had been “continuously on this job at various levels in the past three months”.

She said she gave suggestions to the state government, visited NIMS and had discussions with the Health University vice-chancellor and member of the TS COVID-19 team. She said she discussed the situation with superintendents of COVID-dedicated government hospitals recently.

“Noted the present situation and working on it,” the governor tweeted.

Many who reacted to the governor’s tweets complained to her about the COVID-19 situation in the Greater Hyderabad area and said the scene in Hyderabad was really bad, that there was a lack of adequate testing and absence of contact tracing by the government, and excessive billing and fleecing of patients by private hospitals.

...
