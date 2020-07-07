105th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

723,185

2,839

Recovered

441,112

962

Deaths

20,198

24

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2863619109809 Telangana2573314781306 Karnataka2531710529402 West Bengal2298715235779 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Rajasthan2092216320465 Haryana1777013393276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12525901497 Assam12523788314 Odisha10097648654 Jammu and Kashmir86755318138 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3305264414 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2877206820 Goa181310617 Tripura169212191 Manipur13907340 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh268781 Mizoram1971330 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya88441
Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2020 Union Minister Saran ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Minister Sarangi quarantines himself after sharing dais with COVID-infected MLA

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
The Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) said he is "hale and hearty".
Union minister Pratap Sarangi.
 Union minister Pratap Sarangi.

Bhubaneswar: Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has quarantined himself at his New Delhi residence after a BJP MLA from Odisha he shared the dais with at two events last week tested positive for COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, the Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) said he is "hale and hearty".

 

Sarangi said he had shared the dais with Sukanta Kumar Nayak, the MLA from Nilagiri constituency in Balasore district, at two events on July 2 and 3.

"On being informed that MLA Nilagiri has been tested positive for #COVID-19, I self quarantined myself at my official residence in Delhi as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he said.

Nayak tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Monday. He is the first legislator in Odisha to be infected with the disease.

He said he had recently attended some meetings in Bhubaneswar and Nilagiri, and the funeral of former Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta. Sarangi had also attended the funeral.

Nayak had also organised a gathering of members of a women's self-help group in his constituency. Nayak has been admitted to a COVID-19 hospital in Balasore.

Balasore Sub-collector Harishchandra Jena said the MLA's contacts are being traced. All of them will be advised to go into quarantine and they will be kept under observation for 14 days.

...
Tags: pratap sarangi, coronavirus in odisha, india coronavirus cases
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore


