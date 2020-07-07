Newspaper booked for 'false' report on CM

Hyderabad: Police of the Jubilee Hills are in Hyderabad have booked a case against a Telugu newspaper Aadab for allegedly publishing a report claiming that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has tested positive for COVID-19, and took the publisher and the editor into custody.

Following a complaint from one Mohammed Illyas, a resident of Rahmathnagar in Jubilee Hills, police booked a case against the daily. Jubilee Hills inspector K. Sattaiah said a paper clipping of the report had gone viral on social media.

He added: “We have taken journalist A. Venkateshwar Rao and editor Satyam into custody for questioning.”

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case against the daily for publishing and circulating a rumour and an investigation is under way.