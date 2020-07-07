105th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

723,185

2,839

Recovered

441,112

962

Deaths

20,198

24

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2863619109809 Telangana2573314781306 Karnataka2531710529402 West Bengal2298715235779 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Rajasthan2092216320465 Haryana1777013393276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12525901497 Assam12523788314 Odisha10097648654 Jammu and Kashmir86755318138 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3305264414 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2877206820 Goa181310617 Tripura169212191 Manipur13907340 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh268781 Mizoram1971330 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya88441
Newspaper booked for 'false' report on CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2020, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2020, 5:04 pm IST
Their newspaper allegedly published a report stating that the Telangana CM tested positive for coronavirus
Telangana chief miniser K Chandrashekar Rao
 Telangana chief miniser K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Police of the Jubilee Hills are in Hyderabad have booked a case against a Telugu newspaper Aadab for allegedly publishing a report claiming that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has tested positive for COVID-19, and took the publisher and the editor into custody.

Following a complaint from one Mohammed Illyas, a resident of Rahmathnagar in Jubilee Hills, police booked a case against the daily. Jubilee Hills inspector K. Sattaiah said a paper clipping of the report had gone viral on social media.
He added: “We have taken journalist A. Venkateshwar Rao and editor Satyam into custody for questioning.”

 

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case against the daily for publishing and circulating a rumour and an investigation is under way. 

Tags: k chandrashekar rao, telangana chief minister, kcr coronavirus, kcr covid-19 positive
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


