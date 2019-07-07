Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for young leader as Congress president

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders went into a huddle on Saturday over the lingering leadership issue in the party, just days before a crucial meeting of the all-powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC) to narrow down on a successor to Rahul Gandhi as party chief.

Party leaders sans the Gandhi family met at the Congress war room at Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in central Delhi at 6 pm to discuss a strategy for picking a new party chief ahead of CWC’s meeting likely on July 10.

The leaders who attended the meeting included Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mukul Wasnik, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Deepender Hooda, Mallikarjun Kharge , Anand Sharma and A.K. Antony.

It might be recalled that after releasing his resignation on Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he won’t be part of any process for selecting a next party chief.

The meeting of the top Congress leaders comes amid an interesting statement by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh backing a “young leader to galvanise the Congress in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s unfortunate resignation as party president”. Pointing to the large and growing youth population in the country, the chief minister has urged the CWC to look for Mr Gandhi’s replacement in a charismatic gen-next leader.