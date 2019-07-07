Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2019 Punjab CM Amarinder ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for young leader as Congress president

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 1:57 am IST
The chief minister has urged the CWC to look for Mr Gandhi’s replacement in a charismatic gen-next leader.
Amarinder Singh
 Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders went into a huddle on Saturday over the lingering leadership issue in the party, just days before a crucial meeting of the all-powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC) to narrow down on a successor to Rahul Gandhi as party chief.

Party leaders sans the Gandhi family met at the Congress war room at Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in central Delhi at 6 pm to discuss a strategy for picking a new party chief ahead of CWC’s meeting likely on July 10.

 

The leaders who attended the meeting included Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mukul Wasnik, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Deepender Hooda, Mallikarjun Kharge , Anand Sharma and A.K. Antony.

It might be recalled that after releasing his resignation on Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he won’t be part of any process for selecting a next party chief.

The meeting of the top Congress leaders comes amid an interesting statement by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh backing a “young leader to galvanise the Congress in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s unfortunate resignation as party president”. Pointing to the large and growing youth population in the country, the chief minister has urged the CWC to look for Mr Gandhi’s replacement in a charismatic gen-next leader.

...
Tags: amarinder singh, congress working committee, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jal Biradari to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy with Water Security Bill demand

Mayor Gangambike (right) inspects ongoing construction work for the Ejipura-Koramangala flyover

Ejipura flyover: Wait gets longer

Students enjoy themselves at the AKTPM in Vijayawada on Saturday which was celebrated as a ‘No Bags Day’. (Photo: Ch. Narayana Rao)

VMC-run school is 1st preference of parents

Mainstream schools should deploy people with expertise in social work as mentors after giving them ample training. We don't ask the students to change, but mentors to change — Dr Johnson Chun Sing Cheung, lecturer, department of social work, University of Hong Kong

Kochi: ‘Special schools not the right way’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man denied to board Shatabdi Express; asks if 'British Raj' is back?

Railways did acknowledge that the staff must be counselled at the station to be sensitive towards passengers. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Situation is beyond my control: Siddaramaiah to Rahul Gandhi

Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)

Nizamabad: Three students drown in pond, teachers suspended

It is believed that the victims might have tried to swim in the pond and drowned, The victims’ family staged a protest on the Nizamabad-Varni road seeking justice. (Representional Image)

Andhra Pradesh cops mull legal action on Google

Google had responded through email and no representative of the company tuned up. (Photo: ANI)

Treat diploma as inter for police jobs: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Drunk exec triggers bomb scare at airport

Minutes after he collected his boarding pass, Vishwanath informed the airline staff that he overheard a conversation in the smoking zone about a bomb being planted on the Indigo flight bound for Chennai, referring to Flight 6E 88. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham