Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2019 Missing environmenta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Missing environmental activist T. Mugilan detained by Andhra police

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
People had protested against construction of Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, hazardous for environment.
In a press conference in February, the activist had alleged involvement of top police officials in the violence that occurred in the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi. T Mugilan went missing the same day. (Photo: ANI)
 In a press conference in February, the activist had alleged involvement of top police officials in the violence that occurred in the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi. T Mugilan went missing the same day. (Photo: ANI)

Tirupati: Environmental activist T Mugilan, who went missing five months ago, was detained by the state police at Tirupati railway station on Saturday.

In a press conference in February, the activist had alleged involvement of top police officials in the violence that occurred in the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi. He went missing the same day.

 

 

 

In May last year, 14 people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

The people had protested against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment.

Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government had on May 28 ordered the closure of the plant.

In August, the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the police firing.

...
Tags: t mugilan, sterling copper plant, thoothukudi, protests, tirupati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of the party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari. (Photo: ANI)

Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP at party's membership launch

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113 for a majority. (Photo: File)

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to reach Bengaluru this evening amid turmoil

Chandra Kumar Bose, randnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo: File)

Appreciate Gandhipedia but story of freedom struggle should be revisited: Bose's kin

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the speaker. (Photo: File)

Not aware of presence of dissident K'taka MLAs in Mumbai: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abbas Ashraf: First youth to clinch Best International Look Award at Mr Asia contest

The Udhampur native has appealed to youngsters to participate in competitions to build confidence. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meghan Markle's father devastated; not invited for private royal ceremony

pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son along with other Royal members including Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
 

Pamplona's famed running-of-the-bulls festival kick starts

Bullfights are protected under the Spanish Constitution as part of the country’s cultural heritage. (Photo: AP)
 

Harry and Meghan baptise Archie in a private service

The names of Archie's godparents were not released by Harry and Meghan and remain a mystery. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man denied to board Shatabdi Express; asks if 'British Raj' is back?

Railways did acknowledge that the staff must be counselled at the station to be sensitive towards passengers. (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anyone who criticises govt is branded 'anti-national': Shabana Azmi

‘The atmosphere is such that if we criticise the government we are branded as anti-nationals. We should not be afraid, nobody needs their certificate,’ Azmi said without naming any political party. (Photo: ANI)

Forensic audit found Rs 3,800 crore fraud, says Punjab National Bank

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it had reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore (USD 556 million) in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's account to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: 9 lakh applications for grama volunteer jobs

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Nellore: New conditions put road projects in limbo

(Representational Image)

GVMC to enter homes, eradicate mosquitoes

Vehicles are parked on the footpath as garbage is dumped on the road outside the Naval Canteen on the beach road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. During the weekend and due to lack of parking space, vehicles are being parked on the road creating inconvenience to the people at this junction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham