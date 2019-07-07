Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 07 Jul 2019 Bhubaneswar: Man set ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhubaneswar: Man sets ailing mother on fire, held

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 2:01 am IST


 On receiving information, police swung into action and caught hold of the accused while he was trying to flee.

Bhubaneswar: A man on Saturday allegedly set his 75-year-old bed-ridden mother on fire killing her on the spot at Radabahal village under Belpada block in Bolangir district. The police arrested the accused identified as Santosh Kharsel.

Sources said Santosh had a fight with his father over some issue in the morning.

 

In a fit of rage, Santosh set his mother, who was bed-ridden for long on fire after pouring kerosene on her. The accused immediately fled the spot.

On receiving information, police swung into action and caught hold of the accused while he was trying to flee.

Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


