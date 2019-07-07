Bhubaneswar: Man sets ailing mother on fire, held

On receiving information, police swung into action and caught hold of the accused while he was trying to flee.

Bhubaneswar: A man on Saturday allegedly set his 75-year-old bed-ridden mother on fire killing her on the spot at Radabahal village under Belpada block in Bolangir district. The police arrested the accused identified as Santosh Kharsel.

Sources said Santosh had a fight with his father over some issue in the morning.

In a fit of rage, Santosh set his mother, who was bed-ridden for long on fire after pouring kerosene on her. The accused immediately fled the spot.

