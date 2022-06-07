Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2022 Punjab ex minister D ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab ex minister Dharamsot held on graft charges; Congress terms it 'vendetta'

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja asked CM Bhagwant Mann to let the law take its course and not resort to 'kangaroo court justice'
Punjab ormer state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (ANI)
 Punjab ormer state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (ANI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on corruption charges in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring termed the arrest "political vendetta" and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to let the law take its course and not resort to "kangaroo court justice".

 

The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government was arrested from Amloh. A local journalist, who was said to be working as his aide, has also been held in this case, sources said.

Dharamsot's arrest came just hours ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Punjab. The former Congress chief is scheduled to visit the house of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa on Tuesday to express condolences to the slain singer's family.

A few days earlier, district forest officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and contractor Harminder Singh Hummy were arrested in a corruption case.

 

Both of them are learnt to have provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Dharamsot was the minister, sources said.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau's Chief Director Varinder Kumar said that during questioning of the DFO and the contractor, it came to the fore that the former minister was allegedly involved in corruption.

An investigation has revealed that Dharamsot used to be given Rs 500 for the felling of each tree, Kumar claimed. Over the time, around Rs 1.25 crore was given to the minister as commission, he alleged.

 

The former minister allegedly used to take money for transfers and postings of officials of his department and even for giving no-objection certificates, the chief director claimed.

His aides allegedly used to receive money on his behalf. Based on this allegation, a case has been registered and the former minister arrested, Kumar alleged.

Besides, Kamaljit Singh and Chamkaur Singh, who used to receive money on his behalf, have also been arrested, he said, adding Dharamsot will be presented before a court and police remand will be sought to further probe the "scam", he said.

 

The chief director added that a search operation is underway at the residence of Dharamsot and a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, "Mann sahib, as expected, you want to deflect the main issues of lawlessness, unemployment and interference of (AAP national convener Arvind) Kejriwal and others in Punjab by arresting Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

"Let the law take its own course. Please do not make it kangaroo court justice. Political vendetta shall boomerang," he said.

 

In April, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had warned of action against Dharamsot.

Dharamsot's name had figured in the alleged scholarship scam in 2020 following a report by the then additional chief secretary during the Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab. However, he was exonerated by a three-member panel of IAS officers.

...
Tags: punjab politics, bhagwant singh maan, punjab congress chief amrinder singh raja
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to slain singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab

Industries Minister Piyush Goyal at the NICDC Investors Roundtable in Kochi. (Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Kochi lagging in cleanliness, Kerala govt should take responsibility: Piyush Goyal

MLA M Raghunandan Rao (Twitter)

Jubilee Hills gangrape: MLA Raghunandan Rao booked for revealing victim's identity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

More Gulf nations, others too protest BJP leader's remarks

Activists shout slogans as they react to remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad during a protest in Mumbai, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India rejects OIC's comments over controversial remarks against Prophet

Local Congress Councilor with her supporters during a protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad, in Kota, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->