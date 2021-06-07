Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2021 School-based assessm ...
School-based assessment online, says CBSE, extends date for uploading Class 12 marks

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
The letter addresses schools saying that practical and internal assessment are to be conducted only via online mode
Schools have been asked to strictly adhere to all the COVID protocols while conducting school-based assessments. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asked schools to complete the pending practical and internal assessment through online mode only and upload it by June 28.

The letter released by the Board on Monday addresses the schools under it saying that practical and internal assessment are to be conducted only via online mode.

 

"In subjects where external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in Curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board," the letter reads.

However, where external examiners are appointed by CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take viva voce through online mode.

It further states that immediately on completion of the conduct of the examination, the marks will be uploaded on the link provided by the board. While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed.

 

Schools have been asked to strictly adhere to all the COVID protocols while conducting school-based assessments.

The policy for the conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment component for private candidates registered for 2021 Class XII exams will be declared soon, it added.

The board has constituted a committee to decide the criteria for Class 12 school-based assessment. The committee will submit its report with 10 days.

...
Tags: cbse, central board of secondary education (cbse), cbse class 12 results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


