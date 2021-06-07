Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2021 People above 45 yrs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

People above 45 yrs will be given vaccines at polling booths: Delhi CM Kejriwal

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2021, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2021, 1:32 pm IST
The BLOs will visit households in 72 wards from Tuesday to identify and send eligible persons for vaccination at the polling booths
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the drive-in vaccination centre, at Akshardham, in New Delhi, June 7, 2021. (PTI /Ravi Choudhary)
 A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the drive-in vaccination centre, at Akshardham, in New Delhi, June 7, 2021. (PTI /Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: Polling booths in Delhi will be turned into vaccination centres and booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit all the households to book slots for people in the 45 plus age group under the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

There are 57 lakh people in Delhi in the 45 plus age group and of them, 27 lakh have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 30 lakh are yet to get the jab, Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

 

"We have noticed that people in the 45 plus age group are not coming to vaccination centres set up by the Delhi government and vaccines are not being utilised," he said.

There are around 280 wards in Delhi. The BLOs will visit households in 72 wards from Tuesday to identify and send eligible persons for vaccination at the polling booths, he said.

The chief minister said polling booths are close to the homes of the people so they will not have to travel long distances to get the vaccine. Also, the government has arranged e-rickshaws to ferry people to the vaccination centres.

 

The BLOs will give slots for vaccination to people in the 45 plus age group at the nearest polling centre. In a cycle of five days, all the eligible persons will be covered.

"After covering all the 280 wards in four weeks, the government will be able to say that all those eligible (45 years and above) have received the vaccines, Kejriwal said.

He said a similar drive will be conducted again for second dose vaccination after three months.

"When we will get vaccines for the 18-44 age group in the required quantity, we will start this programme for them too, he added. 

 

...
Tags: covid vaccination, arvind kejiwal, jahan vote wahan vaccination campaign, polling booths to become vaccination centres, vaccination in delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. (File Photo)

19-year-old gangraped in UP's Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say

Schools have been asked to strictly adhere to all the COVID protocols while conducting school-based assessments. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

School-based assessment online, says CBSE, extends date for uploading Class 12 marks

The guidelines have mentioned the use of Remedesivir. (Photo: PTI/File)

Health Ministry issues new guidelines for use of Covid medicines, tests for patients



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 1,00,636 fresh Covid infections; active case tally drops to 14,01,609

Health workers and volunteers from Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi government for 'fighting for blue ticks' instead of vaccines

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study

The conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana cabinet meet on lockdown tomorrow

City Police commissioner Anjani Kumar along with officers walk past the mural based on coronavirus as a part of the awareness campaign in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham