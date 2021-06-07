Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2021 Health Ministry issu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Health Ministry issues new guidelines for use of Covid medicines, tests for patients

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
The guidelines have stressed the use of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene
The guidelines have mentioned the use of Remedesivir. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The guidelines have mentioned the use of Remedesivir. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday dropped the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and the anti-viral favipiravir from its COVID-19 treatment guidelines.

The nine-page guidelines have not mentioned the use of these medicines which have been used widely by doctors to treat Covid-19 patients.

 

Earlier guidelines given by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has mentioned the use of ivermectin in certain quantity only.

The use of medicines such as zinc, multivitamins, etc. prescribed by the doctors to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 is also not mentioned except the use of Anti-Pyretic and Anti-tussive for symptomatic relief.

Guidelines for rational use of CT (HRCT)

The revised guidelines issued on May 27, also issue guidelines for the rational use of CT (HRCT) with reasons that why, when and what are those appropriate indications indication for HRCT imaging of the chest in COVID-19 patients.

 

Further, the Directorate General of Health's (DGH) COVID-19 guidelines stressed the importance of a monitoring sheet for Covid-19 patients at home and a six-minute simple clinical test to assess cardiopulmonary exercise tolerance.

The guidelines have stressed the use of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

The guidelines have mentioned the use of Remedesivir and it is advised to be used only in select moderate/severe hospitalised COVID-19 patients on supplemental oxygen within 10 days of onset of disease.

The guidelines for use of Tocilizumab which is an immunosuppressant drug was also mentioned in the guidelines. It has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). It mentioned in the guidelines on what conditions the drug should be used.

 

...
Tags: health ministry, health ministry guidelines, covid medicine, remdesivir, favipiravir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. (File Photo)

19-year-old gangraped in UP's Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say

Schools have been asked to strictly adhere to all the COVID protocols while conducting school-based assessments. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

School-based assessment online, says CBSE, extends date for uploading Class 12 marks

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the drive-in vaccination centre, at Akshardham, in New Delhi, June 7, 2021. (PTI /Ravi Choudhary)

People above 45 yrs will be given vaccines at polling booths: Delhi CM Kejriwal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 1,00,636 fresh Covid infections; active case tally drops to 14,01,609

Health workers and volunteers from Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi government for 'fighting for blue ticks' instead of vaccines

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study

The conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana cabinet meet on lockdown tomorrow

City Police commissioner Anjani Kumar along with officers walk past the mural based on coronavirus as a part of the awareness campaign in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham