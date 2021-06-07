Science 07 Jun 2021 Covishield produced ...
Science

Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2021, 3:49 pm IST
The study is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed
The conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. (Photo: PTI)
 The conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Covishield vaccine produced more antibodies than Covaxin, according to a preliminary study by Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) involving healthcare workers (HCW) who have received both doses of either of the two vaccines.

Seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipient compared to Covaxin after the first dose, the study claimed.

 

The study is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed, so should not be used to guide clinical practice.

It said that both vaccines-- Covishield and Covaxin-- elicited a good response after two doses, but seropositivity rate and median anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield.

"Amongst the 552 HCW (325 Male, 227 Female), 456 and 96 received the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively. Overall, 79.3 per cent showed seropositivity after the first dose. Responder rate and median (IQR) rise in anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield vs. Covaxin recipient (86.8 vs. 43.8 per cent; 61.5 vs. 6 AU/ml; both p<0.001)," the study said.

 

The study involved those healthcare workers who have been administered either of the two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin and are with or without past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"This ongoing, Pan-India, Cross-sectional, Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) study is being conducted amongst HCW, with or without past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike binding antibody is being assessed quantitatively at four timepoints between 21 days or more after the first dose to 6 months after the second dose," the study said.

 

However, the conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response.

"While both vaccines elicited immune response, seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipient compared to Covaxin after the first dose. Ongoing COVAT study will further enlighten the immune response between two vaccines after the second dose," it said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: covishield, covaxin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Science

So far, none of these hypotheses have shown the origins of the virus. (Photo: Representational)

Origins of SARS-CoV-2: Why the lab-leak idea is being considered again

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has RNA as its genetic material. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New DNA vaccine for COVID-19 effective in mice, hamsters: Study

The fungal infection cases from districts are high and these patients are coming to both private and government hospitals. (Photo: AFP/File)

Black fungus patients do not require treatment for Covid-19

Workers look at a phone in front of closed shops during a lockdown imposed by the government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)

Watching adverse videos may kill Covid patients: Study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Origins of SARS-CoV-2: Why the lab-leak idea is being considered again

So far, none of these hypotheses have shown the origins of the virus. (Photo: Representational)

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

Representational Image. (AP)

Stop Ayuvedic eye drops for Covid treatment, says JVV

News

Watching adverse videos may kill Covid patients: Study

Workers look at a phone in front of closed shops during a lockdown imposed by the government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)

Doc alert! Diarrhoea, vomiting, headache could be COVID-19 symptoms too

Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham