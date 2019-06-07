Watch: Ex-Bihar minister brother thrashes chemist for not standing up

When the chemist refused to stand up, the ex-minister's brother slapped him and dragged him outside the shop by his collar. Pinu later was seen taking the chemist away in a car. (Photo:Twitter I ANI)

Bihar: The brother of a former minister in Bihar thrashed a chemist in a medical shop in the town of Bettiah for allegedly not standing up as a mark of respect.

The incident took place on June 3 and its video has been widely circulated.

#WATCH: BJP National vice president & former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu assaults a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah allegedly for not standing up to show him respect. Incident caught on CCTV camera. #Bihar (June 3) pic.twitter.com/zSrY0or2Kh — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

The video shows the former minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu walking into the medical shop. He then asked the chemist to stand up as a mark of respect.

When the chemist refused to do so, the ex-minister's brother slapped him and dragged him outside the shop by his collar.

Pinu later was seen taking the chemist away in a car.

The accused's sister Renu Devi claimed that she was not in talking terms with her brother.

"I never encourage wrong behaviour. I have no relation with Pinu for many years. We are not on talking terms. Still, I am being dragged. If anyone commits a mistake, they should be punished, even if it's me," she said.

Senior police officer Jayant Kant said that a case has been registered and security was provided to the chemist's family.

"A case has been registered. The man's family has been provided with police security. We have seized the 4-wheeler that was used to abduct the victim and take him to some other place," police officer Jayant Kant said.