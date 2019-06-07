Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 07 Jun 2019 Neet politics consum ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Neet politics consumes one more life in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YAMUNA. R
Published Jun 7, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 2:27 am IST
M. Monisha took her life after she could not crack the exam for the second time.
On June 5, S. Ritusree and N. Vaishiya of Tirupur and Pattukottai respectively ended their lives following their failure in Neet. (Representional Image)
 On June 5, S. Ritusree and N. Vaishiya of Tirupur and Pattukottai respectively ended their lives following their failure in Neet. (Representional Image)

Villupuram/ Chennai: An 18-year-old girl hanged herself at home near Villupuram on Thursday after failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Neet), a day after two girls ended their lives in Tamil Nadu for the same reason. A total of three girls have committed suicide within two days in the state after the Neet results were declared.  

These deaths could have been avoided — not by scrapping Neet as some politicians irresponsibly claim — but by a combined effort by the parents/families, the educational institutions, the government and the society, insist expert counselors dealing with depression among young people.

 

M. Monisha took her life after she could not crack the exam for the second time. "She could not succeed in her previous attempt last year and the girl this year has got a very low score in Neet," PTI quoted a Villpuram district police official as saying.   

The student, belonging to the fishermen community at Koonimedu Kuppam near Marakkanam, had completed Class 12 from a reputed school at Tiruchengode in Erode district.   She studied hard for the exam for a year and was dejected due to her failure. Also, preliminary enquiries revealed that her mother had died recently. She was close to her father and might have felt he would be dejected by her failure, the official said.   

On June 5, S. Ritusree and N. Vaishiya of Tirupur and Pattukottai respectively ended their lives following their failure in Neet.   

In 2017, Anitha of Ariyalur district had committed suicide following her failure to clear the NEET and it led to protests and widespread demands from the opposition politicians urging the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet.

All these young women need not have died, if only their families and the society had not cast heavy burden upon them to prove themselves by succeeding in NEET. The parents and family expect too much from the child, even without properly assessing his/her interests and capabilities. There is always someone else on the race track to be compared with in the perennial contest to win the approval of the parent, the teacher and the society.

"There is a very depressing mood at home if the boy/girl fails in the competitive exam and sullen looks from all around, at a time when the parent and the others in the family should reach out to the kid and tell him/her that the world is not lost if he/she has failed in NEET, that there is surely another shot at the exam, or there are multiple other career choices", says Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar of Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre at Chennai.  The Centre has been doing yeomen service to the youth in helping them to come out of their depression and face life with new confidence, thus preventing many suicides over the years.  
    (With PTI reports)

...
Tags: national eligibility-cum-entrance test, committed suicide
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

First year students Noorjahan, 6, her mother Ancy, 25, Bismi, 6, Bismi’s one and a half years old sister Sumayya, and their mother Sheeba, 28, were injured. (Representational Image)

Kollam: Mishap on 1st day of school

Talking about improving safety features at level crossings and railway stations, Mr. Rao said, “there 233 level crossings under the division and we eliminated all unmanned gates by September 30.” He added that 30 railway gates under the division lack interlocking facilities and they are planning to resolve the issue within this financial year itself. “Out of the 30 gates, we would be building subway at 10 locations out of which we have got approval for seven from respective district collectors.

Salem railway division eyes Rs 912 Crore revenue

Incomplete combustion of diesel, petrol, fuel oils and a mixture of fuel oils derived from crude oil leads to environment degradation. (Photo; A.V. MUZAFAR)

KSRTC buses to ‘reduce’ emission of black smoke

The tariff has gone up for two-wheelers from Rs 250 to Rs 500 and for cars from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar East, Ashok Nagar, Guindy, Mannadi, Nanganallur Road and Meenambakkam metro stations. In other stations, CMRL collects a monthly parking fee of Rs 250 for motorcycles and Rs 500 for cars. (Representational image)

Chennai: Commuters sore over steep hike in Metro monthly parking fees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC wants Army insignia removed from Dhoni's gloves

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

Sunny Leone.
 

Dubai-based Indian man installs hand pumps in poor Pak district: report

Joginder Singh Salaria set up nearly 62 water pumps in Tharparkar district with the help of local social workers after knowing the plight of the area through social media. (Photo: Facebook/ Salaria)
 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shops in Tamil Nadu can stay open 24x7

Prior to passing this order, only certain establishments like IT companies, hospitals, pharmacies, and factories could function round the clock all through the year. According to Ravi, president, Chennai Hotel Association, he viewed this development in a positive light for the hoteliers and traders alike.

Edappadi K Palaniswami justifies his stand on Tamil

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Manikonda Lake adjacent Lanco Hills dirty: Whodunnit?

Workers belonging to a contractor dump trash along the shoreline of the Manikonda cheruvu early in the morning. Residents deny they are dirtying the lake environs. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: Done or not, civic body closes 25,000 complaints

The centralised grievance redressal system receives about 1,000 grievances daily basis. Sources claimed more than 600 are fake or wrong when checked on the ground.

Hyderabad: Police books man after MIM protests

Akhtar, a Congress leader, is allegedly in a relationship with a married woman. Her husband had caught them red-handed at Chintal Basthi in April, locked them inside the house and called the police. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham