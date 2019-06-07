Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Malappuram family new recruit to IS, claims ultra

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 7, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Majeed left home with wife, child, two cousins, Dr Ijas and Shihas, and their families on June 2, 2016, via Mumbai airport, says NIA charge sheet.
Ashfaq Majeed, 28, of ‘ISIS Khorasan, in a message sent to relatives by Telegram App, broke the news that a couple from Valancherry was the latest to arrive.
Thiruvananthapuram: An engineer couple and their four children from Valancherry in Malappuram have been the latest to join Daesh in Afghanistan, according to sources.

Majeed, who hails from Kasargod, joined ISIS Khorasan three years back. He says in the massage that Daesh recruits are locked in bitter battles with the Taliban: “Many are still alive...New people have also arrived”.

In a chat with social activist B.C.A. Rahman, carried by The Gulf Today on June 2, Majeed claimed he was on his way home after a skirmish with the Taliban.

“We have all the facilities here, school, hospital, medical store, all for free. We cultivate the land and lead a normal life,” he said during the chat.

Majeed left home with wife, child, two cousins, Dr Ijas and Shihas, and their families on June 2, 2016, via Mumbai airport, says NIA charge sheet. 

Rahman says he got the message from Majeed on Sunday, when “they were preparing for Eid celebrations, cooking good food and wearing new clothes.

It was reported, though not confirmed, that their chief Rashid Abdullah, 32, who joined IS-K with his Christian convert wife and child died in bombings. “Some believe Abdulla, who was actively preaching the terrorist ideology online and inspiring many like Ashfaq, is no more as he’s also been offline for two months. Nobody knows the truth”, says Rahman.

Tags: islamic state (isis)
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


